Rita J. Wetzel | Obituary

Rita Joann Wetzel (nee Kuntz), 73, of Waterloo, died March 9, 2026, in St. Louis. She was born Aug. 15, 1952, in St. Louis.

The Lord called Rita home after complications from open heart surgery. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who deeply loved learning about history and the Bible. Her faith was important to her and she saw the beauty of the Lord in birdsong and flowers.

She loved visiting new places with her husband David and spending time with her family, and she enjoyed visiting her daughters, Cari and Leah.

Rita dearly loved her grandson Oliver, and delighted in spending time with him.

Her spunk, humor and love for her family will remain a cherished part of our lives.

She is survived by her husband David C. Wetzel; children Cari (Alan) Braswell and Leah (Dale) Livingston; grandson Oliver Braswell; sister Kelly Kuntz; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Rita is preceded in death by her parents Wilburn O. and Ruby M. (nee Amick) Kuntz and brother Herbie Kuntz.

Visitation is 9:30-11 a.m. March 14 at Concord Presbyterian Church PCA in Waterloo.

A celebration of life service will begin following visitation at the church with Pastor Brian Sandifer officiating.