‘Ringing of the bells’ for America 250

Monroe County communities will unite at noon on New Year’s Day to kick off a nationwide America 250 celebration with a ceremonial “Ringing of the Bells.”

This event marks the official start of local commemorations leading up to the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

Each municipality in Monroe County will host its own gathering at a designated location. A short program will begin the celebration, followed by a unified bell-ringing at 12:30 p.m.

The Jan. 1 gathering locations are as follows:

• Monroe County Courthouse – 100 S. Main Street, Waterloo

• Columbia City Hall – 208 S. Rapp Avenue, Columbia

• Valmeyer Village Hall – 260 Knobloch Boulevard, Valmeyer

• Maeystown Village Hall – 1030 Mill Street, Maeystown

• Hecker Community Center – 230 E. Washington Street, Hecker

The public is encouraged to attend this brief but meaningful community moment. The first attendees to arrive will receive a free commemorative bell, available in limited quantities.

“This celebration is an opportunity for our community to come together, recognize our shared history, and set the tone for a year filled with America 250 events,” Waterloo Mayor Stan Darter said. “We’re proud to join cities and towns across the nation in ringing in this historic milestone.”

Monroe County’s America 250 plans will continue throughout 2026, highlighting the area’s heritage, patriotism, and community spirit.

For more information, contact City of Waterloo Community Relations Coordinator Sarah Deutch at 618-939-8709.