Richard L. Siener | Obituary

Richard Lee Siener, 61, a longtime St. Louisan and proud new resident of Columbia, died suddenly on May 26, 2025.

Born Nov. 22, 1963, on a naval base in Bethesda, Md., Rich was raised in Arnold, Mo. He attended Immaculate Conception Elementary School and St. Pius X High School. A talented athlete, he was a kicker for the Arkansas Razorbacks, then finished his studies in St. Louis after a knee injury

After getting married, Rich and Catherine started their family in St. Gabriel Parish in St. Louis Hills, later moving to Mary Queen of Peace Parish in Webster Groves and most recently to Immaculate Conception in “COIL.”

Rich had a generous heart and a warm, welcoming personality. With a fun-loving twinkle in his eyes, he strove to live life to the fullest and find joy in every experience, no matter how big or small. He took pride in making new friends wherever he went, and exemplified what it meant to truly show up for one another through life’s ups and downs.

Rich loved all things sports, especially the tradition and excitement of College Game Day and tailgates. He was equally passionate about the outdoors, spending countless hours camping, hunting, fishing, gardening and savoring time with friends and family in his beloved backyard.

He also appreciated life’s simple pleasures: family vacation time, a good parish fish fry, over-the-top inflatable holiday decorations and front row seats at a small-town parade.

But what Rich loved most in life was family. He was fiercely proud of his mom and dad. He loved his “beautiful bride” and had truly perfected the art of being an amazing “girl dad” and “boy dad.” When his kids were younger, he loved coaching their teams. As they grew, he became their most avid cheerleader, whether at the ice rink, swimming pool, field hockey sidelines or the basketball court. With a pocket full of candy and a listening ear, he was the life of holiday gatherings, family parties and vacations. He had a gift for making those around him feel special and took great delight in everyone’s unique interests.

He spent more than 30 years in communications technology, most recently with eviCore Healthcare. He was a dedicated employee who built incredible relationships with all of his colleagues that he worked with throughout his career.

Beloved husband of Catherine (Sly) Siener; proud father of Madeline, Matthew, Michael and Margot; devoted son of Patricia (nee Schwegmann) Siener and the late Donald Siener. Treasured nephew, son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and dear friend to many.

Visitation is 9:30-10:45 a.m. June 6, 2025, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation at 11 a.m. at the church with Fr. Steve Thoma officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Maramec Spring Park, The James Foundation, a private nonprofit organization that supports park maintenance helping ensure others can enjoy this special place that brought Rich so much joy; or The James Foundation in honor of Richard Siener, 21506 Maramec Spring Drive, St. James, MO 65559. The foundation may also be reached by calling (573) 265-7124.