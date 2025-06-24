Richard Gill | Obituary

With heavy hearts, we say goodbye to Richard Gill, who has gone home to be with the Lord. As a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend he left an indelible mark on the lives of those who knew him.

Rich was a proud Vietnam War veteran serving in the United States Marine Corps, Third Marine Division, from 1961-1965, reaching the rank of corporal. He was stationed in El Toro, Calif., before being sent to Okinawa, Japan, and then on to Vietnam.

He later served two years with the Marine Corps Reserves and one year with the National Guard at Little Rock, Ark., Air Force Base. We will always remember his bravery, sacrifice and dedication to his country. He also had a 40-year career as a manager in the trucking industry, retiring in 2005.

His unwavering commitment to his faith was evident in his active participation in the men’s Bible study group along with singing in the choir at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Cabot, Ark., where he was a founding member since 2004.

Above all, his unconditional love for his family was the cornerstone of his life, and we will cherish the laughter, stories and countless memories we shared with him. As a constant source of wisdom, guidance and encouragement, he was always there for his family, offering love and support that meant the world to each one of us. His presence in our lives was a blessing, and while he will be deeply missed, his love will never be forgotten.

As we grieve the loss of this remarkable man, we take comfort in the knowledge that his legacy will live on through us, and his memory will continue to inspire us to live with the same love, kindness and devotion that he embodied.

Richard is survived by his wife Bonnie Gill; daughters Pamela Hammond and Jeannine Gill; brother Gary (Gail) Gill; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Olga Gill, son Michael Gill and brother Ronald Gill.

A memorial service was held May 10 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Cabot, Ark.