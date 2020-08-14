Rhain | Pet of the Week

Rhain is a shy girl. She is a seal point Siamese mix. She is blind in one eye but that does not hinder her in any way. She needs a patient owner who has time to give her the attention she needs to learn humans aren’t scary after all. Rhain is a quiet and clean girl who just wants someone to love her. Could that be you?

Rhain is four years old.

Rhain is microchipped, spayed, and up to date on vaccines.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

For more information about how you can help out at Helping Strays, click here.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.