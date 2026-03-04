Rev. Kenneth A. Knobloch | Obituary

Rev. Kenneth A. Knobloch, 90, of Maeystown, died March 3, 2026, in Sparta. Born Aug. 5, 1935, Ken grew up in Maeystown and then attended Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, majoring in sociology. His deep conviction of God’s love and grace for all led him to pursue ministry in the United Church of Christ, and he was ordained in 1964.

It was around this time that he met Jean Dauderman through his sister Marian Knobloch. They married on Sept. 26, 1964, and their family grew as children Leah, Deb and Jon arrived.

Ken lived gracefully, that is, reflecting the grace of God with his gentle nature and omnipresent smile. Conveying the love of God was the motivation underlying all of his ministry. He served congregations at Friedens United Church of Christ in Irvington and St. Peter UCC in Red Bud, where his family lived for many years. He also gave his time and talents to numerous committees within the Illinois South Conference.

In addition to being a minister, he taught himself to play both piano and organ, ultimately serving as the organist for the Illinois South Conference’s annual meetings. He also loved singing — he sang with the Belleville Philharmonic Choir and was often invited to sing The Lord’s Prayer at weddings.

Ken’s creativity emerged in his many avocations. He believed that if there was something he wanted to do, he could learn how to do it. He painted, worked with wood, and even designed his family’s home in Maeystown. His green thumb led him to become a Master Gardener, and he especially enjoyed growing and propagating orchids and poinsettias. In the kitchen he is remembered for his homemade egg rolls and the traditional German meals he prepared for family and friends.

In addition to his many pursuits, Ken was a member of the Maeystown Historical Preservation Society.

Ken will be remembered not only for the many roles he embraced— minister, musician, gardener, woodworker, chef — but also for the way he lived: with intention, kindness and a deep appreciation of God’s presence in the many beauties of life.

He is survived by his wife Jean; children Leah (Tim) Ziegler, Deb (Dieter) Gum and Jon (Amanda) Knobloch; grandchildren Taylor (Caleb) Hembree, Trent Knobloch, Tyler and John Ziegler; and great-grandson Elijah James Hembree; and a wide circle of friends, colleagues and community members who will miss him dearly.

He is preceded in death by his parents Albert C. and Virginia M.C. (nee Leber) Knobloch; and sister Marian V. Knobloch.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. March 13 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 9-10 a.m. March 14\ at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the church with Rev. Kyle Timmons and Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery in Maeystown.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: DuBois Center; St. Paul UCC – Waterloo; St. John UCC – Maeystown; Maple Creek Hospice – Sparta; or family’s choice.