Republican diaper drive a success

The inaugural Monroe County Republicans Diaper Drive for Life Network of Southern Illinois was a success. Pictured with just some of the items collected, from left, are Life Network Executive Director Debbie Geist, Monroe County Board Chairman George Green, Monroe County Clerk Jonathan McLean, Kay Haudrich, Regional Superintendent Ryan McClellan, Monroe County Assessor Dawn Goff, Monroe County Treasurer Kevin Koenigstein, Monroe County Board Member Doug Garmer and Committee Member Larry Schroeder.

Local Republicans in the community knocked it out of the park this month as donations poured in for a diaper drive to benefit Life Network of Southern Illinois.

What began as a modest call for support quickly grew into a full-scale outpouring of generosity from residents, businesses and the Monroe County Republican Party.

Volunteers reported an impressive collection of infant diapers, toddler pull-ups, wipes, GoGo Squeez boxes, and other essential items.

In addition to overflowing boxes of supplies, the effort was boosted by two $100 checks, adding meaningful financial support to the cause.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who donated. Your generosity reflects the true heart of our Republican community – a place where people lift each other up and step forward when it matters most. I am so proud of what we stand for and what we are able to accomplish together. Thank you for proving once again that when we unite with purpose and compassion, remarkable things happen,” Monroe County Board Chairman George Green said.

Organizers extended thanks to everyone who participated, with special appreciation for the collection sites that helped make the drive possible: Life Community Church in Columbia, Tammy Hines Realty in Columbia, and Mike’s Service in Valmeyer. Their willingness to host donation boxes played a key role in the success of the campaign.

Life Network of Southern Illinois will distribute these items to families in need throughout the region, ensuring that parents who are facing challenges have access to the essentials their children require.

Community members say they are already looking forward to future drives, proud of what can be accomplished when neighbors come together to support local families.

For more information on Life Network of Southern Illinois, call 618-939-4224 or 618-282-4225.