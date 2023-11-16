Report of jumper from JB Bridge

Republic-Times- November 16, 2023

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the Columbia Fire Department was requested by St. Louis County emergency personnel to provide a rescue boat on the Mississippi River about 200 yards south of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge for the report that a 19-year-old female allegedly ran from a vehicle and jumped into the water.

Shortly after the mutual aid request, the Mehlville (Mo.) Fire Department communicated to Columbia fire personnel that the female was out of the water and they no longer needed to respond.

Check for more information as it becomes available.

