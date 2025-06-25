Rep. Schmidt seeks third term

Rep. Kevin Schmidt

State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R-Millstadt) announced this week his intention to seek a third term in the Illinois Legislature.

Schmidt represents the 114th District, which covers Cahokia Heights, East St. Louis, Millstadt, Dupo, New Athens, Smithton, Freeburg, Mascoutah, Lebanon and part of O’Fallon.

“I ran for office to be a voice for the people of this district because the leadership in the House and the Senate are not acting in the best interests of the people of this state,” Schmidt said. “We can’t get money to fix flooding issues in Cahokia Heights, but we have hundreds of millions of dollars to spend on programs and services for illegal immigrants? These are the wrong priorities.”

This past spring, Schmidt stood in opposition to House Bill 3527 which bans so-called disability mascots. It only applies to one school – Freeburg High School. The “Midgets” mascot originated in the 1930s when a local sportswriter referred to them as the midgets after they beat an undefeated team despite having a much smaller team. The tallest player on the Freeburg team was 5-foot-10. The legislation did not reach the Governor’s desk.

“For now, common sense has prevailed,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt also opposed Senate Bill 1950 which would legalize physician assisted suicide. The legislation passed the House but did not pass the session.

Schmidt also supported measures helping children who have been victims of human trafficking, making veterans eligible for SNAP benefits, and better Medicaid reimbursement rates for nursing homes.

Schmidt is the owner of Schmidt Chiropractic in Millstadt. He graduated from Belleville West High School and was first elected state representative in 2022.

He and his wife Laura have two boys, and they reside in Millstadt.