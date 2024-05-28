Remarks on Mark | Mark’s Remarks

In a day and age where we see massive educator turnover, it is special to see the folks who have made it through the long haul – the 30-plus years it takes to reach a full retirement as a teacher in the state of Illinois.

They bring perspective, knowledge and a great deal of wisdom to those by whom they are surrounded.

Mark Tullis retired on May 21. He began his career in Columbia in the fall of 1990, hired by Superintendent Tom Wolf and Principal William “Mac” McDannold.

Since that time, Mr. Tullis has served under six superintendents and nine building principals while he remained a constant in Columbia Unit Schools. Mark began his career as a third grade classroom teacher at Columbia Elementary School (later Parkview Elementary), where he remained for 24 years, teaching everything from mathematics to perfect penmanship to authentic writing through his creation of a school-wide postal system.

For the past 10 years, Mark has been a fifth grade teacher at Columbia Middle School, sharing his love of writing and history. Mark also helped out doing summer work in his younger years. He painted many a classroom with colleagues.

An artist, actor, and comedian, Mark made an immediate and lasting impression on Columbia schools and the entire community. By our count, thousands of Columbia students have crossed the threshold of Mr. Tullis’ welcoming “Peanuts” themed classroom to be greeted by their tall and creative teacher.

Each of those students, some who are now parents of his current students, emerged from Mr. Tullis’ classroom not only entertained, but a better, wiser, more independent version of themselves. Mark Tullis was born to be an educator, and it is a role he fulfilled well.

In addition to classroom teaching, he created the “Mish Mash” theater and art program which reached many Columbia children and families over the years, and he has been an avid supporter of the arts in our school.

Not only has he been exceptional in the classroom, but Mark has also been a first-class colleague to the many educators that have been fortunate enough to work alongside him. He is best known for being a prankster among his coworkers, a gifted storyteller and a master of impersonations.

He would tell the most fascinating stories of his earlier life in Fairfield, Illinois. Whether it was his days getting on the horn at Walmart or working the counter at Taco Tierra, he often proved that real life truly is stranger than fiction.

He also recently befriended actress Sally Kirkland, assisting her in some of her daily activities and being a listening ear when she needed someone to talk to.

When feeling especially theatric, he could really get on a roll with his interpretations of Edith Ann, Roseanne Barr, and others.

During his tenure, one may have found their likeness altered and distributed to colleagues. Some of us even won tickets to Notre Dame sporting events or had our cars parked in precarious places. We always told Mark we would get him back, to which he would retort “you don’t know who you’re messin’ with.”

He loved all sorts of nonsense – especially when it happened to his friends. He had a way of making it a funny memory that would get lots and lots of mileage. Thanks for all of those silly moments, sir.

Nonsense aside, Mark has often used his platform (this column we took over today) to advocate for solid public education. He is not afraid to call out an injustice or a wrongdoing.

His concern is not how popular he can be; he has the integrity to call on the community to do what is fair and right, especially for students and teachers.

Mark has been almost as helpful and protective of his fellow teachers as he is of his wife Michelle and children Riley, Tanner, Corrine and Mira. As the families of most educators know, sometimes they take a back seat to the job.

Mark’s family has been unselfishly sharing him for many years and they are a large part of his success… when he isn’t being a total “monna.”

We will all miss you, Mark. Your hard work has not gone unnoticed, and we are just pleased as punch that you can finally put your feet up for a second.

Take a hot bath, lay down and enjoy retirement.