Reidun M. Jones | Obituary

Reidun Marie Jones, 95 of Columbia, passed into the arms of Jesus surrounded by her family on Aug. 14, 2025, at St. Luke’s Hospital in St. Louis, Mo., after a brief illness. She was born Feb. 12, 1930, to the late Olav Windedal and Alfild Bjerke of Norway.

Raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. and moved to the countryside of upstate New York as a young girl. She reminisced so often of her idyllic childhood.

Reidun was a devoted wife, married 40 years to her love Tom (Tommy) Jones.

Reidun worked at Missouri Baptist Hospital for 12 years and was the president of the Missouri State Tumor Registrar Association until her retirement in 1989. She then began her full time ministry helping others in a way that caused many to think of her as a “mother.”

Reidun was a woman of deep faith and served in many unspoken ways. She loved bunnies, gardening and listening to the birds as she planted. It is well known that she had a record number of bunny figurines, plant stands, bird houses and bird baths. She touched many lives and will be deeply missed.

Reidun is survived by Laurel “Lolly” and the late Ron Glenn, Carol and the late Hank Knaust, Wendy Knaust, Martha (Bob) Lutz, Eric (Laura) Knaust, Anne-Marie (Ian) Sears, Bradley Jones, Kristina Jones and Jon (Tamara) Jones. She was Grandma, Nanny and Gigi to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren she adored.

Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 23 at Concord Presbyterian Church PCA in Waterloo.

A memorial service will follow visitation at the church.

A reception will follow at Annbriar in Waterloo.

In honor of Reidun’s memory she asked that donations be made to the Monroe County Christian School. The donations may be left at the church in a designated basket or may be mailed to the following address: Monroe County Christian School, P.O. Box 223, Waterloo, IL 62298.

Arrangements are with Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.