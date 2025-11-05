Regional volleyball champions



Pictured is the Columbia volleyball squad after winning a Class 2A regional title.

Two local high school volleyball squads won regional championships last week and were in action Tuesday night with sights set on sectional glory.

Columbia (35-1) continues to look like the No. 1 team in Class 2A, breezing through the Roxana Regional with wins over the host school and then Father McGivney.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles won 25-9, 25-13 over Roxana, getting 12 points from Ella Horner, nine kills and 12 assists from Ava Mathews, and 16 assists from Samantha Spruill.

On Thursday, Columbia took down Father McGivney by the count of 25-16, 25-14. Mathews had eight kills and 12 assists, Spruill dished out 13 assists, and Claire Sandstrom finished with nine kills.

Columbia advanced to the Wesclin Sectional, where it took on Effingham Tuesday night for a berth in Thursday’s final. Columbia won in two sets.

The winner of this sectional advances to Monday’s Vandalia Supersectional.

Spruill is the team leader in both points and assists this season, with Sandstrom tops in kills, Horner tops in digs, Maura Kohlenberger leading in blocks, Mathews second in both kills and assists, and Kinley Jany second in both points and digs.



Pictured the Gibault volleyball squad after winning a Class 1A regional title.

In Class 1A, Gibault (15-15) won three matches in three days to capture a regional crown last week.

Last Tuesday, it was a 25-12, 25-6 victory for the Hawks over Valmeyer as Karmon Grohmann had 11 assists, Olivia Biffar had 10 assists, and Maggie Altes recorded five blocks.

Last Wednesday, Gibault won a 25-22, 25-21 in a hard-fought battle with Maryville Christian. Grohmann had 11 assists and four kills. Karina Jerkatis recorded seven kills. Claire Kessler had four blocks.

On Thursday, the Hawks faced regional host Marissa for a championship. Gibault emerged victorious to the tune of 25-18, 19-25, 25-22. Grohmann had a big night with 15 kills and 19 assists. Leah Schlemmer added 13 kills. Biffar had 14 assists, and Altes recorded six blocks.

Gibault battled Okawville at the Raymond Lincolnwood Sectional on Tuesday with a berth in Thursday’s final on the line. The result was a 2-set victory for Okawville.

The winner of this sectional plays Monday in the Wayne City Supersectional.

Grohmann, who also stars in basketball and soccer for the Hawks, leads the volleyball squad this fall in points, kills and assists. Kessler is the blocks leader, with Aubry Thomas tops in digs.

Waterloo (27-10) ended its season in Class 3A regional play last week.

The Bulldogs opened with a victory last Tuesday over Marion at home, 25-13, 25-19.

Waterloo hosted the regional final against Mascoutah on Thursday, falling 25-22, 25-16.

The match marked the end for talented volleyball seniors Claire Arnold, AJ Brown, Ellie Day, Megan Huebner, Sam Juelfs, Kenzy Koudelka and Ellie Zweigart.