Regional superintendent search continues

The successor to retiring Regional Superintendent of Schools Kelton Davis remains to be selected – although it appears that person will be appointed soon.

In what was described by Monroe County Republican Central Committee Chairman Ed McLean as a surprise, Davis – a Republican – filed paperwork in Monroe and Randolph counties last month announcing his retirement effective June 30.

Davis won his latest elected term in 2022 while running unopposed as a Republican. He has served as Regional Superintendent of Schools for Monroe and Randolph counties since 2012.

With Davis running unopposed for his latest term and being from Monroe County – only having two counties being represented and Monroe County having more committeemen votes than Randolph County – Monroe County Board Chairman George Green could technically make a unilateral appointment for Davis’ successor.

However, McLean suggested the two county board chairmen agree on an appointment of Davis’ successor, adding both Green and Randolph County Board Chairman Dave Holder would work together in finding his replacement.

McLean told the Republic-Times on Monday that the process to find a new regional superintendent is still underway.

“We interviewed the six candidates last Thursday. We had several questions for the Illinois State Board of Education to address,” McLean stated in an email. “Our committee is working well together. Getting closer to making our recommendation.”