Regional superintendent retiring

Kelton Davis

In a letter filed Thursday in the Monroe County Clerk’s Office at the courthouse in Waterloo, Regional Superintendent of Schools Kelton Davis gave his official notification of retirement effective June 30.

“As I am unable to legally serve as Regional Superintendent of Schools for Monroe and Randolph counties while retired under the Teacher Retirement System, I am vacating the position with exactly two years remaining on the term,” his notice states.

Davis won his latest term in 2022 while running unopposed as a Republican.

Davis has served as Regional Superintendent of Schools for Monroe and Randolph counties since 2012. Prior to that, he served as assistant superintendent under Regional Superintendent Marc Kiehna until his retirement.