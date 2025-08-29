Red Bud hospital under new management soon

Republic-Times- August 29, 2025

Red Bud Regional Hospital, acquired by Deaconess Regional Healthcare Services in October 2023, will be under new management starting next week.

In a Friday press release, it was announced that Deaconess and the Hospital Sisters Health System will enter into a management services agreement allowing HSHS to oversee management of Red Bud Regional Hospital beginning Sept. 1.

“This decision reflects a thoughtful evaluation of operational needs and reinforces both organizations’ ongoing commitment to providing exceptional care,” the release stated.

Deaconess will retain ownership of the hospital, with HSHS only taking over management and oversight of hospital operations.

HSHS owns and operates a number of hospitals and clinics throughout Central and Southern Illinois, including St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon.

