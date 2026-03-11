Reckless homicide trial delayed again

A Collinsville man charged with reckless homicide for his role in a February 2023 head-on crash on Bluff Road in Columbia is currently being held in a St. Louis County jail on three new felony charges.

Court documents state Zachary D. Sloan, 34, was in possession of a revolver at the Metro Transit station on Manchester Road in St. Louis on Feb. 10 – three years to the day of the fatal crash in Monroe County.

Sloan is then alleged to have resisted arrest by fleeing from an officer.

Due to Sloan’s previous 2024 felony conviction in St. Charles County, Mo., for possession of a controlled substance, he is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon in addition to possession of a weapon at a bus/public transportation terminal.

Sloan’s latest charges were discovered locally when he failed to appear at the Monroe County Courthouse on Feb. 19.

Sloan had been charged with reckless homicide in October 2023 in connection with the February crash that claimed the life of Dennis Fitzwilliams, 68, of rural Waterloo.

Fitzwilliams was a founding member of conservation group Clifftop and served as caretaker of the Eagle Cliff Prairie at Miles Cemetery for nearly two decades.

Several trial dates in the matter have already been vacated – including earlier this year as attorneys representing Sloan requested a psychological evaluation and were awaiting that report to be filed as of the Feb. 19 status hearing.

While the reason for this evaluation order was not disclosed, Sloan has faced several controlled substance charges in recent years.

Just four days prior to the fatal crash on Bluff Road, Sloan had been charged in Monroe County with possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam).

Following the charge being filed, Monroe County State’s Attorney Ryan Webb said he could not comment as to whether or not drug use had anything to do with the crash or the reckless homicide charge.

Police said that shortly before 5:45 p.m. Feb. 10, a white work van with Missouri license plates driven by Sloan was traveling north on Bluff Road when it crossed into southbound traffic, colliding with a white truck driven by Fitzwilliam.

Former Valmeyer Police Chief Marty Seitz, who was off-duty and a passenger in a nearby vehicle at the time of the crash, called 911 just before the collision to report Sloan’s erratic driving.

Seitz said the van swerved multiple times into the oncoming lane prior to the crash, forcing several southbound drivers off the roadway.

Following the crash, Sloan was airlifted by ARCH Air Medical Services helicopter to Saint Louis University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Fitzwilliam was rushed by Monroe County EMS ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County, where he was pronounced deceased.

A March 2 trial date has been vacated following Sloan’s recent incarceration in St. Louis County, where he will remain pending an April 4 hearing in St. Louis County Court.

A March 19 case management conference is scheduled for his Monroe County case, with court documents indicating the defense counsel will “attempt to set up a Zoom call” to have Sloan attend the hearing remotely.

If convicted of reckless homicide, Sloan could face a potential state prison term of 2-5 years.