Real Estate Transactoins | Feb. 9-13, 2026
The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.
Date: Feb. 10
Grantor: Michelle B. Armstrong, Joseph R. Buehler, Melody A. Graminski
Grantee: BPC Properties LLC
Address: 9037 Range Drive, New Athens
Cost: $117,500
Date: Feb. 11
Grantor: Bonnie L. Husted (deceased), Valerie Harper, Melodie Husted, Jana Newell
Grantee: Gary A. Kemper, Kimberly S. Kemper
Address: 52 Meadow Ridge East, Columbia
Cost: $155,000
Date: Feb. 11
Grantor: DeRossett Investments LLC
Grantee: City of Columbia
Address: 11800 Old Bluff Road, Columbia
Cost: $6,900,000
Date: Feb. 11
Grantor: Phoenix Properties Illinois LLC
Grantee: Carly McKinnis, Luke McKinnis
Address: 611 North Market Street, Waterloo
Cost: $368,000
Date: Feb. 12
Grantor: Eric G. Knaust
Grantee: Stephanie M. Gutierrez, Tracey D. Gutierrez
Address: 9506 B Road, Valmeyer
Cost: $164,000
Date: Feb. 12
Grantor: Portia J. Binder, Kimberly L. Halbrooks, Karen M. Looper, Kori E. Petryshun,
Kathleen M. Rist, Kyle E. Rist, Patsy A. Stephan
Grantee: Jeffry P. Woodrome, Victoria G. Woodrome
Address: 131 North Main Street, Hecker
Cost: $69,000
Date: Feb. 13
Grantor: SI Resources LLC
Grantee: Donald R. Diemert, Katherine M. Diemert
Address: 5001 First Street, Renault
Cost: $35,000
Date: Feb. 13
Grantor: Jordan E. Fahey, Erica A. LaVallee
Grantee: Hunter C. Green, Daisy S. Madison Green
Address: 9024 Range Drive, New Athens
Cost: $150,000