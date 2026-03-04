Real Estate Transactoins | Feb. 17-20, 2026
The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.
Date: Feb. 17
Grantor: Douglas Spitz, Susan Spitz
Grantee: Jace Lawlor McGuire, Meagan McGuire
Address: 224 Micah’s Way, Columbia
Cost: $367,500
Date: Feb. 17
Grantor: JDS Contracting LLC
Grantee: Hannah McDonald, James P. McDonald
Address: 1213 Kirk Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $476,247
Date: Feb. 17
Grantor: Karen L. Harstine, Dennis A. Trost
Grantee: Drew W. Kelley
Address: 239 Grand Avenue Waterloo
Cost: $94,000
Date: Feb. 17
Grantor: BT 1 Enterprises LLC
Grantee: John D. Stanley, Julia N. Stanley
Address: 594 Legacy Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $671,769
Date: Feb. 18
Grantor: Orman Cupp Jr., Nancy Vargas Cupp
Grantee: Ashley E. Padilla, Caleb S. Padilla
Address: 301 Adams Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $400,000
Date: Feb. 19
Grantor: Danny Ramey
Grantee: HHT Capital LLC
Address: 742 North Market Street, Waterloo
Cost: $1,435,000
Date: Feb. 19
Grantor: Jennifer L. Albat, Matthew Albat
Grantee: Mikayla M. Harden, Shane M. Pluemer
Address: 161 Main Street, Fults
Cost: $160,000
Date: Feb. 19
Grantor: Bailey N. Avise Rouse, Kristian N. Avise Rouse
Grantee: Sarah McIntosh
Address: 419 Diane Avenue, Columbia
Cost: $270,000
Date: Feb. 19
Grantor: Paula K. Keller
Grantee: Become Accustomed INC
Address: 1108 North Rapp Avenue, Columbia
Cost: $180,000
Date: Feb. 20
Grantor: Silver Creek Phase II Development LLC
Grantee: Ajster Wanda
Address: 1021 Waymaker Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $62,000
Date: Feb. 20
Grantor: Michelle L. Neff, Jill A. Singleton
Grantee: Bradley S. Chandler, Brenda M. Chandler
Address: 230 East Monroe Street, Hecker
Cost: $95,000
Date: Feb. 20
Grantor: Molly Thompson
Grantee: Annette R. Steibel, Thomas A. Steibel
Parcel: 18-07-100-001
Cost: $385,000