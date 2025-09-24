Real Estate Transactions | Sept. 8-12, 2025
The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.
Date: Sept. 8
Grantor: Mary Lou Cartlidge
Grantee: Karen Erpenbach
Address: 1 Treeridge Drive, Columbia
Cost: $225,000
Date: Sept. 8
Grantor: Bradley A. Goacher, Jeanne M. Goacher
Grantee: Gordon Lashmett
Address: 1618 Shadow Ridge, Columbia
Cost: $549,900
Date: Sept. 8
Grantor: BT 1 Enterprises LLC
Grantee: Roger P. Esker, Lisa M. Russell
Address: 600 Legacy Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $569,500
Date: Sept. 8
Grantor: Dennis A. Trost, Janet H. Trost
Grantee: Michael W. Maher II
Address: 3004 HH Road, Waterloo
Cost: $890,305
Date: Sept. 8
Grantor: Land of Lincoln Investment Corporation
Grantee: Life Community Church of Columbia
Address: 938 South Main Street, Columbia
1004 South Main Street, Columbia
1006 South Main Street, Columbia
1010 South Main Street, Columbia
1204 Frontage Road, Columbia
Cost: $2,200,000
Date: Sept. 8
Grantor: Johnna L. Sanders, Mack Sanders
Grantee: John E. Doty, Patricia A. Doty
Address: 4605 Fountainbrook Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $342,000
Date: Sept. 8
Grantor: Beth S. Bicklein, Nelda R. Saul,
Linda S. Vastola
Grantee: Matthew C. Mason, Ruth M. T. Mason
Address: 713 Ridge Road, Waterloo
Cost: $295,000
Date: Sept. 8
Grantor: Roger P. Esker
Grantee: Kathleen Collmeyer
Address: 201 Yukon Court, Waterloo
Cost: $435,000
Date: Sept. 9
Grantor: Devin W. Hemmer, Emily D. Hemmer
Grantee: Lindsey M. Shields, Summer J. Shields
Address: 405 Sycamore Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $265,000
Date: Sept. 11
Grantor: Dennis R. Brand
Grantee: Christopher S. Peel, Pamela E. Peel
Address: 546 Legacy Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $72,000
Date: Sept. 12
Grantor: Amy C. James, David S. James
Grantee: Andrew J. Wesley, Mitzuko L. Wesley
Address: 3524 Sweet Briar Lane, Columbia
Cost: $850,000