Real Estate Transactions | Sept. 29 to Oct. 3, 2025
The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.
Date: Sept. 29
Grantor: Andrew Wolkiewicz
Grantee: Collin J. Woodside, Erin C. Woodside
Address: 916 James Street, Waterloo
Cost: $350,000
Date: Sept. 29
Grantor: Marissa Dawkins, Andrew J. Wesley, Mitzuko L. Wesley
Grantee: Joseph Dawkins
Address: 2343 Lakeshore Drive, Columbia
Cost: $495,000
Date: Sept. 29
Grantor: Colonial Group INC
Grantee: Abby L. Flowers, Justin K. Flowers
Address: 143 South Leo Street, Columbia
Cost: $136,500
Date: Sept. 29
Grantor: Melinda A. Nobbe
Grantee: Lance Kingston, Christina Sperduto
Address: 1043 Creekside Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $355,000
Date: Sept. 30
Grantor: Thomas J. Kish
Grantee: Christopher Tierce
Address: 129 South Metter Avenue, Columbia
Cost: $80,000
Date: Oct. 1
Grantor: Lynette Linnemeier, Nick Linnemeier
Grantee: Michael Boyer
Address: 108 Front Street, Waterloo
Cost: $187,000
Date: Oct. 1
Grantor: Gerad Allen, Samantha Allen
Grantee: Kyle Brewer, Sarah G. Miller
Address: 6046 Willow Bend Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $425,000
Date: Oct. 1
Grantor: Nobbe Land Trust #101
Grantee: Monroe County Electric Cooperative INC
Address: 6469 Route 3, Waterloo
Cost: $2,250,000
Date: Oct. 2
Grantor: Cesar A. Acosta Lopez, Jennifer A. Sotak
Grantee: Rosalind S. White
Address: 616 Eckert Lane, Columbia
Cost: $262,000
Date: Oct. 2
Grantor: Carol A. Fitzgibbons
Grantee: Alberta A. Polk, Kathleen A. Polk
Address: 621 Hartman Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $300,000
Date: Oct. 2
Grantor: Dennis R. Brand
Grantee: Richard Garretson, Sandra Garretson
Address: 564 Legacy Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $87,500
Date: Oct. 2
Grantor: Scott A. Harres
Grantee: Naureen Frierdich
Address: 232 East Crestview, Columbia
Cost: $308,000
Date: Oct. 3
Grantor: Marlene A. Goessling
Grantee: Denise Benson, James Benson
Address: 5628 Route 156, Waterloo
Cost: $285,150
Date: Oct. 3
Grantor: Steven M. Doyle
Grantee: Scott Harres, Mary Beth Tribout
Address: 350 Kahlua Court, Columbia
Cost: $367,200
Date: Oct. 3
Grantor: Karen S. Kimme
Grantee: Ellianna E. Schuster
Address: 601 Stiening Street, Waterloo
Cost: $194,368