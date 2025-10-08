Real Estate Transactions | Sept. 22-26, 2025

Republic-Times- October 7, 2025

The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.

Date: Sept. 22
Grantor: Kyle P. Brewer, Sarah Miller
Grantee: Kate Welborn, Travis Welborn
Address: 331 East Fourth Street, Waterloo
Cost: $490,000

Date: Sept. 22
Grantor: Jason Schmidt Construction CO
Grantee: Todd Shampine
Address: 948 Forbs Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $408,000

Date: Sept. 22
Grantor: Scott Scheibe, Kay A. Scheibe
Grantee: Austin J. Gotto, Kati M. Gotto
Parcels: 11-26-100-002, 11-26-100-010
Cost: $6,000

Date: Sept. 22
Grantor: Daniel A. Pittman
Grantee: Caleb Weilber
Address: 505 Hartman Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $225,000

Date: Sept. 24
Grantor: Corrine Fischer, Corrine Fischer
Grantee: Brandon Cozzens,
Jessica Mungenast Cozzens
Address: 814 Ridge Road, Waterloo
Cost: $790,000

Date: Sept. 25
Grantor: Alfron W. Larson
Grantee: Clifford E. Cates, Lavonne M. Cates
Parcels: 04-06-200-010, 04-06-100-004
Cost: $303,428

Date: Sept. 25
Grantor: M&J Schmidt Investments LLC
Grantee: Karen Kimme, Paul Rothenberg
Address: 3342 KK Road, Waterloo
Cost: $295,000

Date: Sept. 26
Grantor: Trent Dingwell
Grantee: Jonathan Mitchell
Address: 611 South Market Street, Waterloo
Cost: $130,000

Date: Sept. 26
Grantor: Dennis R. Brand
Grantee: David C. Nicolay
Address: 625 Legacy Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $63,750

Date: Sept. 26
Grantor: Dane M. Wittenbrink
Grantee: Jonathan Luecking, Lori A. Luecking
Address: 7360 LL Road, Red Bud
Cost: $205,000

Date: Sept. 26
Grantor: Betty J. House
Grantee: Leah Kneer
Address: 10 Germania Drive, Columbia
Cost: $195,000

