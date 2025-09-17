Real Estate Transactions | Sept. 2-5, 2025
The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.
Date: Sept. 2
Grantor: Michael Gross
Grantee: Carter Johnston, Kenworth Johnston
Address: 2950 Sutterville Road, Fults
Cost: $165,000
Date: Sept. 2
Grantor: Diana L. Lewis, Leroy Lewis
Grantee: Matthew T. Marlow
Parcel: 12-04-119-006
Cost: $20,000
Date: Sept. 2
Grantor: C&L 2 LLC
Grantee: Kevin L. Gibbs, Judy R. Haegele
Address: 731 Marney Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $320,000
Date: Sept. 2
Grantor: Nobbe Land Trust 101
Grantee: Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Address: 110 South Church Street, Waterloo
Cost: $600,000
Date: Sept. 2
Grantor: Strano & Associates LTD
Grantee: NEELOC Properties LLC
Address: 824 North Market Street, Waterloo
Cost: $637,500
Date: Sept. 2
Grantor: Julie Rickey, Steven M. Rickey
Grantee: Bryan Braun, Lisa Braun
Address: 2850 Woodson Drive, Columbia
Cost: $679,000
Date: Sept. 2
Grantor: Sue Cauwels, Brian G. Hoff
Grantee: Diana N. Chandler Hills, Robert C. Chandler
Address: 707 West Saint Louis Street, Columbia
Cost: $284,900
Date: Sept. 3
Grantor: McClure Family Trust
Grantee: Cindy A. Malawy
Address: 2428 Sunset RidgeDr., Columbia
Cost: $515,000
Date: Sept. 3
Grantor: Courtney Kennett, Jase Kennett
Grantee: Cody Elder
Address: 2445 Hawkhaven Drive, Columbia
Cost: $245,000
Date: Sept. 3
Grantor: Alyssa G. Mueller
Grantee: David T. Matzenbacher, Karen A. Matzen-
bacher, Terry D. Matzenbacher
Address: 301 Chester Avenue, Waterloo
Cost: $234,000
Date: Sept. 3
Grantor: Martha Brayton, William L. Brayton Jr.
Grantee: Allan D. Mueller, Kathryn S. Mueller
Address: 211 Vancouver Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $470,000
Date: Sept. 3
Grantor: Dale J. Haudrich
Grantee: Nicholas Mounts
Parcel: 16-11-100-001
Cost: $170,000
Date: Sept. 4
Grantor: Trailblazing Properties LLC
Grantee: AN Innovations LLC
Address: 120 East Crestview Drive, Columbia
Cost: $137,500
Date: Sept. 4
Grantor: Dewberry Farms INC
Grantee: Ashley V.N. Carr, Micah T. Carr
Parcel: 11-17-300-005
Cost: $227,500
Date: Sept. 4
Grantor: Dewberry Farms INC
Grantee: Brent A. Donovan, Fallon Donovan
Parcel: 11-17-300-005
Cost: $232,500
Date: Sept. 4
Grantor: Dewberry Farms INC
Grantee: Christian Nikolaisen
Parcel: 11-17-300-005
Cost: $190,900
Date: Sept. 4
Grantor: Darrell L. Gaitsch, June D. Gaitsch
Grantee: Justin M. Dalalvis, Ho Man Lee
Address: 716 Park Street, Waterloo
Cost: $275,000
Date: Sept. 4
Grantor: Bridget L. Gary
Grantee: Craig H. Foster
Address: 1433 North Evergreen Lane, Columbia
Cost: $70,000