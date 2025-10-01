Real Estate Transactions | Sept. 15-19, 2025

Republic-Times- October 1, 2025

The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.

Date: Sept. 15
Grantor: Craig F. Bower, Lisa D. Bower
Grantee: Gregory M. Yochum
Address: 2609 Oak Ridge Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $308,800

Date: Sept. 15
Grantor: Dale R. Hoffmann, Dean A. Hoffmann,
Marilyn G. Hoffmann, Richard K. Hoffmann
Grantee: Krista K. Jacobs, Ryan M. Jacobs
Address: 4354 Wetzler Road, Fults
Cost: $50,000

Date: Sept. 15
Grantor: C&L 1 LLC
Grantee: Whelan Enterprises LLC
Address: 725 Marney Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $335,000

Date: Sept. 15
Grantor: Samuel Gentes
Grantee: Curtis R. Haentzler, Sarah H. Haentzler
Address: 4831 Red Oak Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $399,000

Date: Sept. 15
Grantor: Bonnie S. Ramsey, Dean A. Ramsey
Grantee: Connor Shaw
Address: 4075 Hanover Road, Columbia
Cost: $180,000

Date: Sept. 15
Grantor: Natasha M. Done
Grantee: Courtney Mosbacher
Address: 171 North Orchard Lane, Hecker
Cost: $151,000

Date: Sept. 16
Grantor: GAHC3 Waterloo IL MOB Parcel LLC,
GAHC3 Waterloo IL Dialysis Center LLC,
GAHC3 Waterloo IL MOB and Imaging Center LLC,
GAHC3 Waterloo IL Surgery Center LLC
Grantee: Waterloo Medical Campus LLC
Addresses: 624 Voris Jost Drive, Waterloo
501 Hamacher Street, Waterloo
509 Hamacher Street, Waterloo
Cost: $2,000,000

Date: Sept. 16
Grantor: Spencer P. Kostecki
Grantee: Rickey Davis
Address: 317 Walnut Street, Waterloo
Cost: $190,000

Date: Sept. 16
Grantor: Heather M. Juelfs, Michael Juelfs
Grantee: Colton G. Juelfs
Address: 1108 Mill Street, Maeystown
Cost: $185,000

Date: Sept. 16
Grantor: Nathan J. McVicker, Yalonda L. McVicker
Grantee: Andrew M. Clarkson, Cayla E. Clarkson
Address: 3525 Sweet Briar Lane, Columbia
Cost: $830,000

Date: Sept. 16
Grantor: Jessica L. McCallister
Grantee: John R. Blanford, Melissa A. Brennan
Address: 207 Flower Street, Waterloo
Cost: $155,000

Date: Sept. 17
Grantor: Terry L. Henderson, Paul Richardson,
Betty J. Richardson, Vickie L. Wynn
Grantee: Kristen Moore, Darren Reifschneider
Address: 431 Sandalwood Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $270,500

Date: Sept. 18
Grantor: Craig G. Crosson
Grantee: Jessica Crosson, William Crosson
Address: 311 Flower Street, Waterloo
Cost: $163,000

Date: Sept. 18
Grantor: Judicial Sales Corporation,
KB Development Group LLC, State Bank
Grantee: BNG Homes LLC
Address: 115 West Third Street, Waterloo
Cost: $185,001

Date: Sept. 19
Grantor: Bryant Little, Emily Little
Grantee: Juliet Brand
Address: 106 Empson Drive, Valmeyer
Cost: $175,000

Date: Sept. 19
Grantor: Ken M. Vogt
Grantee: Patrick McDermott, Rachel McDermott
Address: 1163 White Pine Circle, Columbia
Cost: $425,000

Date: Sept. 19
Grantor: Jon A. Eller, Shirley J. Eller
Grantee: Eric A. Smith, Samantha N. Smith
Address: 400 South Library Street, Waterloo
Cost: $195,000

