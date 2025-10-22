Real Estate Transactions | Oct. 6-10, 2025
The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.
Date: Oct. 6
Grantor: Susan G. Jones
Grantee: Deena Bartlett, Ronald Bartlett
Address: 2623 KK Road, Waterloo
Cost: $143,000
Date: Oct. 7
Grantor: Kyle T. Koerber
Grantee: Alec J. Weir
Address: 704 Park Street, Waterloo
Cost: $185,000
Date: Oct. 7
Grantor: Doris M. Ludvik
Grantee: Kevin J. Hoffman, Samantha M. Hoffman
Address: 3260 Altes Road, Fults
Cost: $385,000
Date: Oct. 8
Grantor: Ben Ettling, Lauren A. Ettling
Grantee: Michael Sternau
Address: 406 Grand Avenue, Waterloo
Cost: $170,000
Date: Oct. 9
Grantor: Martha Hawn
Grantee: JLP Design and Build LLC
Parcel: 10-24-400-024
Cost: $138,000
Date: Oct. 9
Grantor: Silver Creek Phase II Development LLC
Grantee: JDS Contracting LLC
Parcels: 07-35-250-099, 07-35-200-014
Cost: $56,500
Date: Oct. 9
Grantor: Lindsey Troske, Scott M. Troske
Grantee: Alex Short, Allison Short
Address: 1361 North Glenwood Drive, Columbia
Cost: $251,000
Date: Oct. 9
Grantor: RRL LLC
Grantee: RMO INC
Address: 1323 Route 3, Waterloo
Cost: $1,029,000
Date: Oct. 10
Grantor: Nathan Marchwinski
Grantee: Nicholas France
Address: 902 Stiening Street, Waterloo
Cost: $215,000
Date: Oct. 10
Grantor: Abigail R. Culleton, Sean T. Culleton
Grantee: Megan Brennan
Address: 1 East Pawnee Court, Columbia
Cost: $755,000