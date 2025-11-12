Real Estate Transactions | Oct. 27-31, 2025
The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.
Date: Oct. 27
Grantor: Bruce K. Kremer, Ingrid M. Kremer
Grantee: Thornhurst LLC
Address: 19 Thornhurst LLC
Cost: $160,000
Date: Oct. 27
Grantor: Karl L. Breidecker, Regions Bank
Grantee: Allie Crimm, Jared D. Schmidt, John P. Toenjes
Address: 8970 Trolley Road, Columbia
Cost: $293,500
Date: Oct. 27
Grantor: Anbee Properties LLC
Grantee: Christine L. Muskopf, Donald L. Muskopf
Address: 1379 Walnut Ridge Drive, Columbia
Cost: $741,500
Date: Oct. 27
Grantor: Rusty Guebert
Grantee: Daniel Mehring
Parcel: 12-25-100-003
Cost: $10,000
Date: Oct. 27
Grantor: James R. Vogt, Judith A. Vogt
Grantee: Monica L. Sharp
Address: 414 Bluff Meadows Drive, Valmeyer
Cost: $325,000
Date: Oct. 27
Grantor: Paula K. Stumpf
Grantee: Benjamin R. Stumpf, Margaret A. Stumpf
Address: 3649 Hanover Road, Columbia
Cost: $392,295
Date: Oct. 27
Grantor: Dennis R. Brand
Grantee: Sally A. Kendall, Steven B. Kendall
Address: 618 Legacy Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $87,500
Date: Oct. 27
Grantor: Jack Chandler, Tanya A. Chandler
Grantee: Calvin Bailey, Lorie Wright
Address: 831 Sheridan Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $460,000
Date: Oct. 27
Grantor: Vickie A. Gardner, William R. Gardner
Grantee: Jack Chandler, Tanya A. Chandler
Address: 464 Hayden Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $505,000
Date: Oct. 29
Grantor: Carol A. Bonenberger, Kenneth L. Bonenberger
Grantee: Barbara Rumler, William L. Rumler
Address: 327 East Fourth Street, Waterloo
Cost: $385,000
Date: Oct. 29
Grantor: Terri Hargis, Craig Steele, Jan Toon
Grantee: Mark Hammond
Address: 1504 Campbell Lane, Columbia
Cost: $210,000
Date: Oct. 29
Grantor: Bernell L. Fischer
Grantee: Craig Collier
Address: 407 Morrison Avenue, Waterloo
Cost: $235,000
Date: Oct. 29
Grantor: J&M Development LLC
Grantee: Stephen Schmidt
Address: 520 Hayden Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $60,000
Date: Oct. 29
Grantor: Kelly Villeneuve, Michael Villeneuve
Grantee: Laurie Royer, Stanley Royer
Address: 1539 Frost Landing, Columbia
Cost: $120,000
Date: Oct. 29
Grantor: Angela K. Schewe
Grantee: Sean P. Dugan
Parcel: 11-07-449-004
Cost: $46,000
Date: Oct. 31
Grantor: Blue Bird Sky Assets LLC
Grantee: Ashlee Heck, Nicholas Heck
Address: 216 West Third Street, Waterloo
Cost: $180,000
Date: Oct. 31
Grantor: Walnut Investment Holdings LLC
Grantee: Jason Schmidt Construction CO
Address: 951 Forbs Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $60,100
Date: Oct. 31
Grantor: Christina Lashmett
Grantee: Daniel W. King
Address: 6051 Lakeside Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $620,000