Real Estate Transactions | Oct. 20-24, 2024
The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.
Date: Oct. 20
Grantor: Timothy M. Schueler
Grantee: Zach Zahib
Address: 5611 Route 156, Waterloo
Cost: $265,000
Date: Oct. 20
Grantor: Brittany Dohrman, Jacob E. Dohrman
Grantee: Brian E. Killebrew
Address: 817 North Briegel Street, Columbia
Cost: $219,500
Date: Oct. 21
Grantor: Jessica A. Reinhold, Jonathon M. Reinhold
Grantee: Ragsdale & Sons Contracting LLC
Address: 410 Shoreline Drive, Columbia
Cost: $80,000
Date: Oct. 22
Grantor: Klemme Construction INC
Grantee: Christopher M. Sullivan, Kelsey A. Sullivan
Address: 1391 Walnut Ridge Drive, Columbia
Cost: $718,000
Date: Oct. 23
Grantor: Courtney Reilly, Douglas Reilly
Grantee: Douglas J. Reilly
Address: 330 Longview Drive, Columbia
Cost: $236,481
Date: Oct. 23
Grantor: Donna Kimbrell
Grantee: Mark Glowacki
Address: 208 West Washington Street, Columbia
Cost: $249,900
Date: Oct. 24
Grantor: Ronald A. Sharp
Grantee: Diane F. Stenzel, Quentin Stenzel
Parcel: 16-14-400-002
Cost: $250,000