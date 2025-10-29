Real Estate Transactions | Oct. 13-17, 2025

Republic-Times- October 29, 2025

The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.

Date: Oct. 14
Grantor: Blue Bird Sky Assets LLC
Grantee: Bradford D. Hornbostel, Julie K. Hornbostel
Address: 418 South Ferkel Street, Columbia
Cost: $85,000

Date: Oct. 14
Grantor: Michael R. Weiser
Grantee: Nights in the Loo LLC
Address: 621 Morrison Avenue, Waterloo
Cost: $265,000

Date: Oct. 14
Grantor: Michelle L. Falkner
Grantee: Hayley J. Taylor
Address: 204 Empson Drive, Valmeyer
Cost: $145,000

Date: Oct. 14
Grantor: Anne Wiederholt
Grantee: James R. Elkins, Sharon R. Elkins
Address: 508 Southview Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $275,000

Date: Oct. 14
Grantor: Angela M. Simmons, Robert R. Simmons
Grantee: David Augustine, Jamie Augustine
Address: 1507 Jamie Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $323,760

Date: Oct. 14
Grantor: Cheri L. Sandheinrich, Christen J. Sandheinrich
Grantee: Abigail R. Culleton, Sean T. Culleton
Address: 8200 Meadowfield Court, Waterloo
Cost: $841,000

Date: Oct. 16
Grantor: Darla K. Goodman, Teddy A. Goodman
Grantee: John M. Imbler, Trisha A. Imbler
Address: 3090 Hanover Road, Waterloo
Cost: $330,000

Date: Oct. 16
Grantor: Brendan J. Kennedy, Madison L. Kennedy
Grantee: Jacob D. Mehochko
Address: 115 South Leo Street, Columbia
Cost: $239,900

Date: Oct. 16
Grantor: Joseph Dawkins, Marissa Dawkins
Grantee: Connie R. Stilwell
Address: 106 Cascade Drive, Columbia
Cost: $289,000

Date: Oct. 16
Grantor: Dawn Burns
Grantee: Jason Niebruegge
Address: 402 Main Street, Valmeyer
Cost: $2,100

Date: Oct. 16
Grantor: Patrick McDermott, Rachel McDermott
Grantee: Lindsey Klippel
Address: 221 East Crestview Drive, Columbia
Cost: $315,000

Date: Oct. 16
Grantor: Heise Family Trust
Grantee: Austen Ries, Grayce Ries
Address: 814 Sunnyhill Lane, Columbia
Cost: $392,500

Date: Oct. 16
Grantor: Christina M. Moallankamp, James D. Moallankamp
Grantee: Kevin M. Staples, Reyneilynn Staples
Address: 420 Micah’s Way, Columbia
Cost: $348,000

Date: Oct. 16
Grantor: Curtis R. Haentzler, Sarah M. Haentzler
Grantee: Larry J. Hopkins
Address: 509 Cathy Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $290,000

Date: Oct. 17
Grantor: Whitney Dunker, Zachary Dunker
Grantee: Haylee S. Sander, Michael L. Weiss
Address: 113 East Harrisonville Drive, Valmeyer
Cost: $260,000

Date: Oct. 17
Grantor: Matthew Marchwinski
Grantee: Francis J. Muldowney, Jeanette Muldowney
Address: 122 Osterhage Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $310,000

