Real Estate Transactions | Nov. 3-7, 2025
The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.
Date: Nov. 4
Grantor: David Zellerman, Kelly Zellerman
Grantee: Benjamin L. Ettling, Lauren A. Ettling
Address: 1108 Oakwood Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $304,000
Date: Nov. 4
Grantor: Preston Royer
Grantee: Ashley Weilbacher, Lindsey Weilbacher
Address: 1304 Fieldstone Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $339,900
Date: Nov. 4
Grantor: Renee Williams, Todd Williams
Grantee: Jennifer M Paesono, David A. Zellerman
Address: 831 Blazing Star Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $400,000
Date: Nov. 4
Grantor: State Bank of Waterloo
Grantee: Uptown Holdings LLC
Address: 121 South Main Street, Waterloo
Cost: $566,000
Date: Nov. 5
Grantor: Terry G. Berg
Grantee: Daniel M. Price, Linda K. Smith
Address: 705 Illinois Avenue, Waterloo
Cost: $110,000
Date: Nov. 6
Grantor: James Hodgkins
Grantee: Nathan L. DeRousse, Danielle N. Scarf
Address: 168 Juliana Court, Columbia
Cost: $383,900
Date: Nov. 6
Grantor: Emma Matsantonis
Grantee: Jonathan Townsend, Rebeka Townsend
Address: 2626 Elmwood Court, Columbia
Cost: $300,000
Date: Nov. 7
Grantor: Joseph T. McBroom
Grantee: Miranda Jordan, Blake Obst
Address: 212 Hoener Avenue, Waterloo
Cost: $188,000
Date: Nov. 7
Grantor: Cary D. Dion, Maria D. A. Dion
Grantee: Jennifer L. McBroom, Joseph T. McBroom
Address: 1016 Oak Creek Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $437,000