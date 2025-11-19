Real Estate Transactions | Nov. 3-7, 2025

Republic-Times- November 19, 2025

The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.

Date: Nov. 4
Grantor: David Zellerman, Kelly Zellerman
Grantee: Benjamin L. Ettling, Lauren A. Ettling
Address: 1108 Oakwood Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $304,000

Date: Nov. 4
Grantor: Preston Royer
Grantee: Ashley Weilbacher, Lindsey Weilbacher
Address: 1304 Fieldstone Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $339,900

Date: Nov. 4
Grantor: Renee Williams, Todd Williams
Grantee: Jennifer M Paesono, David A. Zellerman
Address: 831 Blazing Star Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $400,000

Date: Nov. 4
Grantor: State Bank of Waterloo
Grantee: Uptown Holdings LLC
Address: 121 South Main Street, Waterloo
Cost: $566,000

Date: Nov. 5
Grantor: Terry G. Berg
Grantee: Daniel M. Price, Linda K. Smith
Address: 705 Illinois Avenue, Waterloo
Cost: $110,000

Date: Nov. 6
Grantor: James Hodgkins
Grantee: Nathan L. DeRousse, Danielle N. Scarf
Address: 168 Juliana Court, Columbia
Cost: $383,900

Date: Nov. 6
Grantor: Emma Matsantonis
Grantee: Jonathan Townsend, Rebeka Townsend
Address: 2626 Elmwood Court, Columbia
Cost: $300,000

Date: Nov. 7
Grantor: Joseph T. McBroom
Grantee: Miranda Jordan, Blake Obst
Address: 212 Hoener Avenue, Waterloo
Cost: $188,000

Date: Nov. 7
Grantor: Cary D. Dion, Maria D. A. Dion
Grantee: Jennifer L. McBroom, Joseph T. McBroom
Address: 1016 Oak Creek Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $437,000

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Eagles sports soar times 4

November 19, 2025

Oak Hill takeover approved

November 19, 2025

Man accused of sexually abusing minors

November 19, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web