Real Estate Transactions | Nov. 10-14, 2025

Republic-Times- November 25, 2025

The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.

Date: Nov. 10
Grantor: Groves Investments Co.
Grantee: Merissa E. Hall, Tanner B. Hall
Address: 1411 Frontage Road, Columbia
Cost: $260,000

Date: Nov. 10
Grantor: Patricia A. Schuetz
Grantee: John R. Niebruegge, Kelli L. Niebruegge
Parcel: 14-05-200-003
Cost: $42,700

Date: Nov. 10
Grantor: Terry L. Mosbacher
Grantee: Brendan R. Miller
Address: 104 Park Street, Waterloo
Cost: $182,000

Date: Nov. 10
Grantor: Abdulrahman M. Salama, Krystal Salama
Grantee: Bobby G. Davidson, Cheryl Davidson
Address: 824 Foxglove Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $325,000

Date: Nov. 10
Grantor: Kayla Koch, Ryan Koch
Grantee: Abdulrahman M. Salama
Address: 511 Mary Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $277,500

Date: Nov. 10
Grantor: John H. Ford
Grantee: Halley Ungerer
Address: 500 Columbia Avenue, Waterloo
Cost: $177,000

Date: Nov. 12
Grantor: Anthony Day
Grantee: Melissa Preble
Address: 409 Hartman Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $297,000

Date: Nov. 12
Grantor: Kathleen M. Collmeyer
Grantee: Michelle Q. Schrock, Nick A. Schrock
Address: 209 Crosswinds Court, Waterloo
Cost: $489,500

Date: Nov. 12
Grantor: Lynn M. Fournie
Grantee: Shaun R. Spencer, Erica J. Werkmeister
Address: 108 Country Ridge, Columbia
Cost: $550,000

Date: Nov. 12
Grantor: Whitney M. Hopkins
Grantee: Proverbs 12:11 LLV
Address: 4781 G Road, Waterloo
Parcel: 11-19-300-003
Cost: $1,343,800

Date: Nov. 12
Grantor: Christine L. Muskopf, Donald L. Muskopf
Grantee: Lynn M. Fournie
Address: 1500 Ontario Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $452,000

Date: Nov. 12
Grantor: Chris T. Schoenhoff, Tonee L. Schoenhoff
Grantee: Harding Living Trust
Address: 1555 Frost Landing, Columbia
Cost: $119,500

Date: Nov. 12
Grantor: Valerie L. Harper
Grantee: Craig Lundy, Karen Lundy
Address: 1 Meadow Ridge East, Columbia
Cost: $167,000

Date: Nov. 14
Grantor: Gregory C. Malcom, Pam L. Malcom
Grantee: Diana K. Ritter
Address: 6 Ritter Road, Waterloo
Cost: $345,000

Date: Nov. 14
Grantor: Jeffrey T. Akers, Paul L. Akers, Louise M. Akers
Grantee: Alyssa Dodd, Samuel Dodd
Address: 2838 Robert Drive, Columbia
Cost: $410,000

Date: Nov. 14
Grantor: Alien Properties LLC
Grantee: Josh Bailly, Emily Jackson
Address: 460 Hayden Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $475,000

Date: Nov. 14
Grantor: Alan E. Chastain Sr.
Grantee: Collin J. Largent, Jennifer L. Largent
Address: 3554 Russell Drive, Red Bud
Cost: $67,900

