Real Estate Transactions | May 5-9, 2025
The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.
Date: May 5
Grantor: Charles K. Bergmann (deceased),
Chad E. Bergmann
Grantee: Alex Bergmann
Address: 8655 Huch Lane, Columbia
Cost: $60,000
Date: May 5
Grantor: Dan Murphy, Sharon Murphy
Grantee: Almira H. Schult, Daniel R. Schult
Address: 1830 Meadow Court, Columbia
Cost: $175,000
Date: May 6
Grantor: Kelly A. Waller, Paul A. Waller
Grantee: Elizabeth N. Bauer, Benjamin J. Paradossi
Address: 105 Juliana Court, Columbia
Cost: $515,000
Date: May 9
Grantor: Michael A. Dougherty, Rose A. Dougherty
Grantee: Brian L. Stellhorn,
Kathy A. Zanders Stellhorn
Parcel: 10-13-401-057
Cost: $13,000
Date: May 9
Grantor: Charles J. Curran, Robert E. Curran,
Patricia G. Dugan
Grantee: David B. Castle Jr., Nicole A. Castle
Address: 745 North Market Street, Waterloo
Cost: $282,500