Real Estate Transactions | May 5-9, 2025

Republic-Times- May 20, 2025

The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.

Date: May 5
Grantor: Charles K. Bergmann (deceased),
Chad E. Bergmann
Grantee: Alex Bergmann
Address: 8655 Huch Lane, Columbia
Cost: $60,000

Date: May 5
Grantor: Dan Murphy, Sharon Murphy
Grantee: Almira H. Schult, Daniel R. Schult
Address: 1830 Meadow Court, Columbia
Cost: $175,000

Date: May 6
Grantor: Kelly A. Waller, Paul A. Waller
Grantee: Elizabeth N. Bauer, Benjamin J. Paradossi
Address: 105 Juliana Court, Columbia
Cost: $515,000

Date: May 9
Grantor: Michael A. Dougherty, Rose A. Dougherty
Grantee: Brian L. Stellhorn,
Kathy A. Zanders Stellhorn
Parcel: 10-13-401-057
Cost: $13,000

Date: May 9
Grantor: Charles J. Curran, Robert E. Curran,
Patricia G. Dugan
Grantee: David B. Castle Jr., Nicole A. Castle
Address: 745 North Market Street, Waterloo
Cost: $282,500

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Vehicle flees police in Columbia

May 19, 2025

Local man dies in motorcycle crash

May 19, 2025

Monday crash in Columbia

May 19, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web