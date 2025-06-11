Real Estate Transactions | May 27-30, 2025
The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.
Grantor: Kathy Marquardt, Steven Marquardt
Grantee: Kelly L. Todd, Matthew A. Todd
Address: 116 Osterhage Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $280,000
Date: May 28
Grantor: Kelly Hoffman
Grantee: Liam Brauer, Allison Shore
Address: 320 West Third Street, Waterloo
Cost: $151,000
Date: May 29
Grantor: Cassandra Perkins, Jason Perkins
Grantee: Monica Money, Bradley Schaller
Address: 1006 Arlington Drive, Columbia
Cost: $278,000
Date: May 30
Grantor: Alex W. Fruth
Grantee: David P. Bernhard, Linda K. Bernhard
Address: 1538 Frost Landing, Columbia
Cost: $1,200,000
Date: May 30
Grantor: Richard Layton
Grantee: Chad T. Begley, Cassandra J. Rodenberg
Parcel: 10-35-349-009
Cost: $55,000
Date: May 30
Grantor: Carol A. Dougherty
Grantee: Kay A. Scheibe, Scott A. Scheibe
Address: 6850 LL Road, Red Bud
Cost: $70,000