Real Estate Transactions | May 12-16, 2025
The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.
Date: May 12
Grantor: Joy L. Wellman, Michael L. Wellman
Grantee: Roberta J. Rohwedder
Address: 307 East Mill Street, Waterloo
Cost: $244,000
Date: May 12
Grantor: Sally E. Hartnagel
Grantee: Jonathan T. Cain, Makenzi Ross
Address: 14 Thornhurst Court, Columbia
Cost: $278,000
Date: May 12
Grantor: Darla M. Brown, Dolores M. Brown,
Richard A. Brown
Grantee: Nathan S. Huelsman, Abbie M. Yearian
Address: 2704 Sutterville Road, Fults
Cost: $175,000
Date: May 12
Grantor: Steven P. Brinkmann, Jessica R. Puzon
Grantee: Matt Konecek
Parcel: 304 South Riebeling Street, Columbia
Cost: $200,000
Date: May 12
Grantor: James W. Huck, Jincey R. Huck
Grantee: Carrie Keller
Address: 310 Armin Court, Columbia
Cost: $649,500
Date: May 13
Grantor: Waterloo Commons LLC
Grantee: Rhodes Development Company LLC
Parcel: 07-24-167-012
Cost: $385,217
Date: May 14
Grantor: Sally E. Hartnagel
Grantee: Jonathan T. Cain, Makenzi Ross
Address: 14 Thornhurst Court, Columbia
Parcels: 08-28-100-007, 08-28-100-008,
08-28-100-009, 08-28-100-010,
08-28-100-0011, 08-28-100-012
08-28-100-013, 08-28-300-007
Cost: $1,056,000
Date: May 14
Grantor: Don A. Edler, Ellen D. Edler
Grantee: Brad A. Edler, Kate L. Edler
Parcel: 14-02-300-003
Cost: $66,500
Date: May 15
Grantor: Emily K. Gauch
Grantee: Sarah Demond
Parcel: 216 North Church Street, Waterloo
Cost: $195,000
Date: May 15
Grantor: Charles A. Ford (deceased), Patricia J. Ford
Grantee: Collin C. Ford
Address: 301 East Hunters Ridge, Valmeyer
Cost: $97,000
Date: May 15
Grantor: Vogt Builders INC
Grantee: David Poelker, Lillian Poelker
Address: 944 Forbes Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $429,000
Date: May 16
Grantor: Jenna Brirrell-Murphy,
Coyote Ridge Properties LLC
Adrian L. Murphy,
Murphy Management LLC
Grantee: Illinois Postal Holdings LLC
Address: 100 Knobloch Boulevard, Valmeyer
Cost: $160,000
Date: May 16
Grantor: Kaitlyn M. Potter, Travis J. Potter
Grantee: M&J Schmidt Investments LLC
Address: 3342 KK Road, Waterloo
Cost: $225,000