Real Estate Transactions | May 12-16, 2025
The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.
Date: May 19
Grantor: Fred J. Madden, Rebecca Madden
Grantee: Nicole M. Rodenberg
Address: 222 West Third Street, Waterloo
Cost: $215,000
Date: May 19
Grantor: Jacqueline Perkins
Grantee: Mariah Henry, Travis Henry
Address: 6123 Chantilly Bend, Waterloo
Cost: $310,000
Date: May 20
Grantor: Joshua N. Busby, Megan E. Busby
Grantee: Andrea Sept, Douglas Sept
Address: 1011 West Fallen Lake Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $388,550
Date: May 20
Grantor: Jessica Turner, Max Turner
Grantee: Lisa Brunette, Anthony Valterra
Parcel: 261 Briarwood Drive, Columbia
Cost: $273,230
Date: May 20
Grantor: Colene M. Dougherty
Grantee: Jordyn L. Brewer
Address: 5240 Kaskaskia Road, Waterloo
Cost: $105,000
Date: May 21
Grantor: Sunset Ridge Enterprises LLC
Grantee: Carol A. Weshinskey, Gary D. Weshinskey
Address: 2413 Sunset Ridge Drive, Columbia
Cost: $519,000
Date: May 21
Grantor: Kevin Kannewurf, Sonia Kannewurf
Grantee: Lauren Taylor, Paul Taylor
Address: 6472 H Road, Waterloo
Cost: $690,000
Date: May 21
Grantor: Erin R. Roever
Grantee: Scott Snodgrass, Laurie Unterseh
Address: 404 Cliff View Place, Valmeyer
Cost: $32,000
Date: May 21
Grantor: Anne F. Weygandt, David W. Weygandt
Grantee: Andrew K. Wittenauer, Julie K. Wittenauer
Parcel: 3015 Croatia Drive, Columbia
Cost: $774,900
Date: May 21
Grantor: Joyce Kocher, Kimberly A. Kocher
Grantee: Robert W. Schlegel
Address: 1519 Hill Top Road, Columbia
Cost: $190,000
Date: May 22
Grantor: Gregg E. Strellis (administrator), Jack A. Strellis (deceased)
Grantee: Brennan G. Love, Kaleigh M. Love
Address: 317 North Market Street, Waterloo
Cost: $450,000
Date: May 22
Grantor: Betty A. Skrien, Michael A. Skrien
Grantee: Mitzi Hedgecock, Wesley Jones
Address: 1088 North Briegel Street, Columbia
Cost: $263,500
Date: May 22
Grantor: Laurie Homes INC, Nathan J. McVicker
Grantee: Angela Schlemmer, Jeff Schott
Address: 1001 Evansville Avenue, Waterloo
Cost: $225,000
Date: May 22
Grantor: Michelle K. Neff
Grantee: Rebecca M. Marks
Address: 1306 Summerfield Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $305,000
Date: May 22
Grantor: Laura Riggs
Grantee: Maria O’Guin, Sean O’Guin
Address: 834 West Bottom Avenue, Columbia
Cost: $285,000
Date: May 22
Grantor: JLP Homes LLC, Yellowstone Properties LLP
Grantee: Daniel Dippel
Address: 634 Eckart Lane, Columbia
Cost: $97,000
Date: May 23
Grantor: John T. Rodgers, Rennie S. Rodgers
Grantee: Melissa Boston
Parcel: 111 Peregrine Lane, Valmeyer
Cost: $375,000
Date: May 23
Grantor: Catherine Wilson, Michael Wilson
Grantee: Stephanie Cordia
Address: 300 Columbia Avenue, Waterloo
Cost: $255,000
Date: May 23
Grantor: Sylvester and Adele Goessling Trust, Peggy Perez (trustee)
Grantee: Faith House
Address: 211 Koenigsmark Avenue, Waterloo
Cost: $170,000
Date: May 23
Grantor: Joshua D. Bequette
Grantee: Glenn F. Coats, Linda L. Coats
Address: 3310 Prairie Rose Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $440,000
Date: May 23
Grantor: Joan M. Plank
Grantee: Michael J. Yount, Eric L. Sutton
Parcel: 10-20-200-002
Cost: $70,000
Date: May 23
Grantor: Joan M. Plank
Grantee: Michael J. Yount, Eric L. Sutton
Address: 3126 KK Road, Waterloo
Cost: $330,000
Date: May 23
Grantor: Dennis L. Bullock, Jennifer L. Bullock
Grantee: Dennis A. Trost, Janet J. Trost
Address: 103 Evergreen Court, Waterloo
Cost: $570,000