Real estate transactions | June 9-13, 2025
Date: June 9
Grantor: Beverly L. Meyer, Randall H. Meyer
Grantee: Brian D. Edler, Robin R. Edler
Parcels: 15-06-400-005,
15-06-400-006 15-06-400-007
Cost: $165,300
Date: June 9
Grantor: Kenneth G. Coulter
Grantee: Davis Real Estate LLC,
Iron Star Properties LLC
Address: 1724 Shadow Ridge, Columbia
Cost: $370,001
Date: June 9
Grantor: Ammie M. Koch
Grantee: Jordan Gudeman, Kyle Gudeman
Address: 112 Juliana Court, Columbia
Cost: $399,900
Date: June 10
Grantor: Illinois Real Estate Portfoio LLC
Grantee: Scott Sieron, David L. Dudley
Address: 5242 Timberlake Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $5,500
Date: June 12
Grantor: Mark D. Gruber, Thomas A. Gruber,
Saundra L. Mueller
Grantee: Carter Johnston, Kenworth Johnston
Address: 403 South Market Street, Waterloo
Cost: $130,000
Date: June 13
Grantor: Home Town Living LLC
Grantee: Richard P. Steingrubey
Address: 419 Watertower Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $101,000
Date: June 13
Grantor: CA Jones INC
Grantee: Michael A. Goff, Victoria A. Goff
Address: 827 Glenbriar Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $446,000
Date: June 13
Grantor: Douglas J. Baskett, Susan C. Baskett
Grantee: Christine Biffar, Matthew Biffar
Address: 338 Northridge Road, Columbia
Cost: $600,000
Date: June 13
Grantor: Michael A. Goff, Victoria A. Goff
Grantee: Barbara A. Melliere, Grant A. Melliere
Address: 9 Kevin Street, Waterloo
Cost: $256,900
Date: June 13
Grantor: JLP Homes LLC
Grantee: Jessica Rowe, Michael Rowe
Address: 7839 Whisper Ridge Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $671,430