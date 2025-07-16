Real Estate Transactions | June 30 to July 3, 2025
The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.
Date: June 30
Grantor: Jason W. McNalley, Lacey McNalley
Grantee: Amy L. Bailey, Stuarrt J. Bailey
Address: 528 Shamrock Drive, Waterloo lol
Cost: $437,500
Date: June 30
Grantor: Kimberly R. Peery, Scott D. Peery
Grantee: Haley M. Polizzi, Joseph M. Polizzi
Address: 106 Juliana Court, Columbia
Cost: $437,500
Date: June 30
Grantor: Amy L. DeVault
Grantee: William Gregozeski
Address: 213 South Library Street, Waterloo
Cost: $168,000
Date: June 30
Grantor: Angela A. Brislin Trust
Grantee: Collena Ahrens, Tim Ahrens,
Jeffrey R. Birkner
Address: 501 South Rapp Avenue, Columbia
Cost: $34,000
Date: June 30
Grantor: Kimberly E. Karcher,
Mary F. Neuman (deceased)
Grantee: Travis Niklich
Address: 6119 State Route 156, Red Bud
Cost: $225,000
Date: June 30
Grantor: James Whitlock
Grantee: Bradley S. Hausmann
Address: 714 Evansville Avenue, Waterloo
Cost: $225,000
Date: June 30
Grantor: Kristopher Timmons
Grantee: James Whitlock
Address: 8316 D Road, Waterloo
Cost: $415,000
Date: July 1
Grantor: Ann M. Lee, Robert E. Lee Jr.
Grantee: Mabel Carlene Baumheuter
Address: 726 Pheasant Run, Waterloo
Cost: $390,000
Date: July 1
Grantor: David G. Batson
Grantee: Brett Augustine, Debra A. Augustine,
Robert A. Augustine
Addresses: 750-752 Marney Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $326,000
Date: July 1
Grantor: Darlene M. Ehrhard,
Donald & Ellen Mantz Trust
Grantee: Dale C. Weilbacher, Pamela S. Weilbacher
Address: 420 North Library Street, Waterloo
Cost: $200,900
Date: July 1
Grantor: Dennis W. Kruse, Joyce N. Kruse
Grantee: Mike Lalk Jr., Alison Riddle
Address: 379 Northridge Road, Columbia
Cost: $530,000
Date: July 1
Grantor: Anthony I. Geisel (deceased),
Christopher Videmschek, Donna Videmschek
Grantee: CLH Real Estate LLC
Address: 203 West Washington Street, Columbia
Cost: $215,000
Date: July 2
Grantor: Edna M. Gravot
Grantee: CLH Real Estate LLC
Address: 508 West Legion Avenue, Columbia
Cost: $195,000
Date: July 2
Grantor: Kerry A. Tutor, Travis J. Tutor
Grantee: Dianna Rodenberg, Kenneth Rodenberg II
Address: 2631 Lakeshore Drive, Columbia
Cost: $412,000
Date: July 2
Grantor: Constance C. Majka, Joseph J. Majka,
Joseph J. Majka Jr.
Grantee: Joan Klein, Steven Klein
Address: 1525 Ontario Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $260,000
Date: July 2
Grantor: Joan Klein, Steven Klein
Grantee: Deborah L. Koenig, Michael S. Koenig
Address: 1569 Ghent Road, Columbia
Cost: $325,000
Date: July 2
Grantor: Emma L. Hosfeld, Michael A. Hosfeld
Grantee: Lauren Bueltemann, Cameron Sutter
Address: 217 Hamacher Street, Waterloo
Cost: $240,000
Date: July 2
Grantor: Michael P. Dussold (deceased)
Grantee: Patricia M Dussold, Jacqueline M. Moore,
John P. Moore
Addresses: 8 Andy’s Run, Waterloo
Cost: $540,000
Date: July 2
Grantor: Patricia M. Dussold
Grantee: Jacob B. Pohl
Address: 629 Hartman Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $339,315
Date: July 3
Grantor: Allen M. Mueller, Brian W. Mueller,
Karen L. Mueller,
Michelle M. Mueller, Willis M. Mueller
Grantee: Gale A. Mueller, Glen H. Mueller
Parcel: 06-23-400-001
Cost: $1,627,637
Date: July 3
Grantor: Lisa A. Bennick, Tamra L. Miller
Grantee: Bradley D. Hinkle, Sarah Mullen Hinkle
Address: 1369 Palmer Creek Drive, Columbia
Cost: $850,000
Date: July 3
Grantor: Jared A. Simmons, Michelle L. Simmons
Grantee: Bradley Decker, Shanan Decker
Address: 1005 Arllington Drive, Columbia
Cost: $292,400
Date: July 3
Grantor: Kathleen Eckelkamp, Michael Eckelkamp
Grantee: Shana Baker, Nicholas Lesinski
Address: 4 Ritter Road, Columbia
Cost: $330,000
Date: July 3
Grantor: Heather J. Norman, Richard S. Norman
Grantee: Sarkel Homes LLC
Address: 1116 Maplewood Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $38,423
Date: July 3
Grantor: Marnie R. Sizemore, Shannon S. Sizemore
Grantee: Christina Hoeflinger, David Hoeflinger
Address: 1346 Walnut Ridge Drive, Columbia
Cost: $700,000