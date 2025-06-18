Real Estate Transactions | June 2-6, 2025

Republic-Times- June 18, 2025

The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.

Date: June 2
Grantor: Dennis S. Moran, John S. Moran
Grantee: Madeline Klein
Address: 1137 Main Street, Maeystown
Cost: $190,000

Date: June 2
Grantor: Robert K. Nowlan
Grantee: Alexander M. Clark, Abigail R. Smith
Address: 226 West Hunters Ridge, Valmeyer
Cost: $260,000

Date: June 3
Grantor: Patricia Fieser, Richard L. Fieser
Grantee: Megan Hanks, Jason Tiedemann
Address: 1004 Cottonwood Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $283,000

Date: June 3
Grantor: Michael D. Ray, Peggy A. Ray
Grantee: Alexander C. Schlemmer,
Alexis D. Schlemmer
Parcel: 110 North Riebeling Street, Columbia
Cost: $365,000

Date: June 3
Grantor: Alexander C. Schlemmer,
Alexis D. Schlemmer
Grantee: Jacob Stone
Address: 115 West Cascade Drive, Columbia
Cost: $258,000

Date: June 4
Grantor: Morgan Basden, Robert Basden
Grantee: Kathleen A. Oberto
Address: 228 Cascade Drive, Columbia
Cost: $275,000

Date: June 4
Grantor: Mark A Wetzler
Grantee: Kathy Marquardt, Steven Marquardt
Address: 428 Glendell Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $215,000

Date: June 4
Grantor: Shelia Kohlenberger
Grantee: Mark G. Kohlenberger,
Tamara A. Kohlenberger
Parcel: 04-21-265-017
Cost: $60,000

Date: June 4
Grantor: Matthew S. Helm, Shannen M. Helm
Grantee: Linda Evans, Robert D. Evans
Address: 308 Walnut Street, Waterloo
Cost: $235,000

Date: June 5
Grantor: Chelsea Bivins, Michael Boyer
Grantee: Courtney Skowron, Michael Skoworn IV
Address: 1321 Cody Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $335,000

Date: June 5
Grantor: Josh Gould, Nicki M. Paule
Grantee: Cameron C. Grayson, Kirsten L. Grayson
Address: 328 West Legion Avenue, Columbia
Cost: $250,000

Date: June 5
Grantor: Groves Investments CO
Grantee: Chelsea Bivins
Address: 102 East First Street, Waterloo
Cost: $245,000

Date: June 5
Grantor: Kyle K. Clark
Grantee: Michael Sullivan, Yadira Sullivan
Address: 446 Burroughs Road, Columbia
Cost: $532,500

Date: June 5
Grantor: Erick A. Dahl, Sarah M. Dahl
Grantee: Mary C. Gilmore, Jack A. Martin
Address: 441 Terry Drive, Columbia
Cost: $347,000

Date: June 5
Grantor: Courtney Fiessinger, Jared Lucash
Grantee: Melissa Armbrecht, Virginia Sherrill
Address: 8 Carol Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $270,000

Date: June 6
Grantor: Lindsey Hoock, Zachary N. Hoock
Grantee: Jered Gallagher
Address: 316 North Market Street, Waterloo
Cost: $265,000

Date: June 6
Grantor: Sandra K. Steingrubey Smith
Grantee: Colin J. Kruse
Address: 315 Independence Avenue, Waterloo
Cost: $401,000

