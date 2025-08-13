Real Estate Transactions | July 28 to Aug. 1, 2025
The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.
Date: July 28
Grantor: Kimberly S. Valentine, John R. Valentine
Grantee: Stephanie Eschmann
Address: 1212 Jacob Lane, Maeystown
Cost: $260,000
Date: July 28
Grantor: Daphne K. Kirkley
Grantee: Joshua E. Konkel
Address: 20 Richard Street, Waterloo
Cost: $285,000
Date: July 29
Grantor: Heather W. Gutknecht
Grantee: Jacob Dumont
Address: 18 Germania Drive, Columbia
Cost: $312,000
Date: July 29
Grantor: James A. Hohlt, Gregory R. Musgrave
Grantee: Stacy G. Baehmann, Kevin A. Kolmer
Address: 6722 Woodpecker Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $200,000
Date: July 29
Grantor: Ashley Gould, Brian L. Gould
Grantee: Matthew Gregson, Sadie Gregson
Address: 7219 South Fork Road, Red Bud
Cost: $540,000
Date: July 29
Grantor: Mary A. Hennekes, Lucy O. Hollman
Grantee: Timothy L. Johnson
Address: 4449 State Route 3, Red Bud
Cost: $200,000
Date: July 29
Grantor: John R. Dexheimer
Grantee: Brittany Mehrtens, Jonathan Mehrtens
Address: 226 Ridgeview Drive, Columbia
Cost: $285,000
Date: July 29
Grantor: Jean M. Brinkmann, Keith G. Brinkmann
Grantee: Chandler Doerr, Tyler Doerr
Address: 929 Kimberly Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $345,000
Date: July 30
Grantor: Luminosa Aguilar-Martinez,
Escobar G. Valeriano
Grantee: Brett M. Cook
Address: 6202 Goeddeltown Road, Waterloo
Cost: $74,250
Date: July 30
Grantor: Jeremy S. Dinning, Lindsey G. Dinning
Grantee: Lucas Epplin, Jessica Keller
Address: 5855 Maeystown Road, Waterloo
Cost: $203,000
Date: July 30
Grantor: Lorena Czyz
Grantee: Maggie Halliday
Address: 6017 Sparrow Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $135,000
Date: July 31
Grantor: Karen C. Armstrong
Grantee: Grace Nugent, Andrew Whipple
Address: 419 Bluff Meadows Drive, Valmeyer
Cost: $385,000
Date: July 31
Grantor: Brian Wolf
Grantee: Gina R. Hefflinger, Matthew E. Hefflinger
Address: 804 Moredock Lake Drive, Valmeyer
Cost: $27,000
Date: July 31
Grantor: Jonathan D. Busche, Timothy P. Busche
Grantee: Ernesto Amezcua, Alma Herendira
Address: 9 Richard Street, Waterloo
Cost: $235,000
Date: July 31
Grantor: Kelli Strong
Grantee: Brandy Casper, Kenneth Casper
Address: 328 West Liberty Street, Columbia
Cost: $239,000
Date: July 31
Grantor: Dennis R. Brand, Virginia L. Brand
Grantee: Marcia Beeler, Paul Beeler
Address: 619 Benjamin Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $126,000
Date: July 31
Grantor: Sandra Fauss
Grantee: Trailblazing Properties LLC
Address: 120 East Crestview Drive, Columbia
Cost: $120,000
Date: Aug. 1
Grantor: Christopher J. Rutz, Tracy L. Rutz
Grantee: Brian T. Joehl, Kristen J. Joehl
Address: 5904 Crowe Farm Road, Waterloo
Cost: $1,360,000
Date: Aug. 1
Grantor: Nathan J. Johnson
Grantee: HS Vertrauen LLC
Parcel: 10-02-100-005-000
Cost: $40,000
Date: Aug. 1
Grantor: Keith G. Connelly, Nancy L. Connelly
Grantee: Brian Tilley, Lisa Tilley
Address: 432 West Milton Street, Columbia
Cost: $240,000
Date: Aug. 1
Grantor: Lorena Boring
Grantee: Craig Dickey
Address: 5405 South Ronnie Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $125,000