Real Estate Transactions | July 21-25, 2025
The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.
Date: July 22
Grantor: David C. Eustis, Tamara C. Eustis
Grantee: Cary D. Dian, Maria Dion
Address: 304 Wood Duck Court, Waterloo
Cost: $526,000
Date: July 22
Grantor: Andrew W. Aycock, Jacqueline L. Aycock, Ray H. Aycock (deceased)
Grantee: Stacy A. Murphy
Address: 1334 North Glenwood Drive, Columbia
Cost: $265,000
Date: July 22
Grantor: Dennis R. Brand
Grantee: Cynthia P. Hart
Address: 582 Legacy Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $304,400
Date: July 23
Grantor: Bradley E. Ehlers
Grantee: Jennifer M. Gregson, Walter E. Gregson Jr.
Address: 9153 LL Road, Red Bud
Cost: $122,000
Date: July 23
Grantor: Davis Real Estate LLC, Iron Star Properties LLC
Grantee: Brett Simmons, Courtney Simmons
Address: 1724 Shadow Ridge, Columbia
Cost: $555,000
Date: July 24
Grantor: Jerome W Tastad, Sharon J. Tastad
Grantee: Abigail McGraw, Adam McGraw
Address: 9108 Wiltshire Drive, Columbia
Cost: $68,000
Date: July 24
Grantor: Aaron M. Gregson, Megan M. Gregson
Grantee: Maci B. Browne, Blake M. Wagner
Address: 109 East Red Bud Court, Valmeyer
Cost: $262,000
Date: July 24
Grantor: Matthew Gregson, Sadie S. Stefani
Grantee: James R. Mudd, Mallory A. Mudd
Address: 1767 Ames Road, Prairie du Rocher
Cost: $337,000
Date: July 25
Grantor: Audubon Society
Grantee: Department of Natural Resources, State of Illinois
Parcel: 16-07-200-010
Cost: $501,000
Date: July 25
Grantor: Carolyn Dexter, Ronald L. Dexter
Grantee: Marilee Medley, Grace Passalacqua, Oliver Passalacqua
Address: 2 Mallard Nest Lane, Columbia
Cost: $519,000
Date: July 25
Grantor: Mary J. Cafferata
Grantee: Adam J. McProud, Erin R. McProud
Address: 331 Independence Avenue, Waterloo
Cost: $440,000