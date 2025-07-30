Real Estate Transactions | July 14-18, 2025
The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.
Date: July 14
Grantor: Zachary C. Cygan
Grantee: Lily Phuong Ly Moore, Virgil Moore
Address: 823 Foxglove Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $337,000
Date: July 14
Grantor: Michael E. Henry, Tina M. Henry
Grantee: Zachary C. Cygan
Address: 3432 G Road, Fults
Cost: $482,500
Date: July 14
Grantor: Margie L. Lindhorst
Grantee: Joshua Bequette
Address: 434 Diane Avenue, Columbia
Cost: $290,000
Date: July 14
Grantor: Janet E. Allen
Grantee: Amanda Ellis, Cory Ellis
Address: 737 Marney Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $214,000
Date: July 16
Grantor: Michael L. Keckritz, Janice F. Keckritz
Grantee: Hannah N. Hoffman, Jakob D. Hoffman
Address: 1051 Creekside Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $395,000
Date: July 16
Grantor: Market Street Development INC
Grantee: Joshua Schmidt, Justin Schmidt
Address: 111-119 Kolmer Avenue, Waterloo
Cost: $145,570
Date: July 16
Grantor: David L. Nicholson
Grantee: Anthony R. Groves
Address: 612 South Church Street, Waterloo
Cost: $133,000
Date: July 16
Grantor: Matthew T. Scott, Melissa Scott
Grantee: Andrew E. Hasler
Address: 831 Foxglove Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $337,000
Date: July 17
Grantor: Alec Williams, Andrea Williams
Grantee: Matthew T. Scott, Melissa Scott
Address: 805 Coneflower Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $410,000
Date: July 17
Grantor: Teresa J. Dorlac
Grantee: Clayton Bourgeois, Paige Mueller
Address: 1207 Franke Drive, Columbia
Cost: $525,000
Date: July 17
Grantor: Lester A. Neutzling (deceased)
Grantee: Kurt D. Neutzling
Address: 3506 Russell Drive, Red Bud
Cost: $360,000
Date: July 18
Grantor: Grace Hooser, Joshua Hooser
Grantee: Ann M. Lock, August K. Lock
Address: 18 Station West, Waterloo
Cost: $160,000
Date: July 18
Grantor: Jennifer L. Dorner
Grantee: Ariel McWilliams, Zachary McWilliams
Address: 6639 Gladel Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $375,000
Date: July 18
Grantor: James A. Purl, Sally A. Purl
Grantee: Jennifer Dorner
Address: 542 South Main Street, Waterloo
Cost: $230,000