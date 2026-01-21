Real Estate Transactions | Jan. 5-9, 2026

Republic-Times- January 21, 2026

The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.

Date: Jan. 5
Grantor: Dale A. Butkovich, Sandra G. Butkovich
Grantee: Alexander Phegley, Natalie Phegley
Address: 315 Longview Drive, Columbia
Cost: $390,000

Date: Jan. 6
Grantor: Maxine M. Trost, Alfred E. Trost
Grantee: David A. Krebel, Ethan E. Krebel
Address: 728 KK Road, Valmeyer
Cost: $1,232,001

Date: Jan. 6
Grantor: Sharon Potter
Grantee: Jake Hoock
Address: 3565 KK Road, Waterloo
Cost: $130,000

Date: Jan. 6
Grantor: Barbara A. Melliere, Grant A. Melliere
Grantee: Meagan A. Melliere
Address: 9 Kevin Street, Waterloo
Cost: $259,500

Date: Jan. 7
Grantor: Ryan Evans
Grantee: Lucas Hanner
Address: 808 Moredock Lake Drive, Valmeyer
Cost: $51,000

Date: Jan. 8
Grantor: Joyce M. Laird, Thomas E. Laird
Grantee: Denise Falk, Jerry W. Falk
Address: 4479 Route 3, Red Bud
Cost: $382,000

Date: Jan. 8
Grantor: Quantum Homes INC
Grantee: Susan Diddlebock, William C. Diddlebock
Address: 484 Hayden Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $520,000

