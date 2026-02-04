Real Estate Transactions | Jan. 20-23, 2026
The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.
Date: Jan. 20
Grantor: Joy L. Wellman, Michael L. Wellman
Grantee: Steven R. McKinley
Address: 5120 Plaza Parkway, Waterloo
Cost: $60,000
Date: Jan. 21
Grantor: Christopher Stark
Grantee: Deanna L. Pratt, Anthony J. R. Teufel
Address: 312 Wedgewood Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $320,000
Date: Jan. 23
Grantor: Russell Services INC
Grantee: Michael S. Hatley, Patricia K. Hatley
Address: 137 East Harrisonville Drive, Valmeyer
Cost: $210,000
Date: Jan. 23
Grantor: J&M Development LLC
Grantee: James E. Steck, Margaret A. Steck
Address: 347 Jenny Court, Waterloo
Cost: $70,000
Date: Jan. 23
Grantor: HPA II Borrower 2021-1 LLC
Grantee: Angela Weller, Stanley R. Weller
Address: 408 Edward Drive, Columbia
Cost: $207,000
Date: Jan. 23
Grantor: Carol J. Schewe, Roger R. Schewe
Grantee: Jefferson Drive Investments LLC
Address: 101 Jefferson Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $310,000
Date: Jan. 23
Grantor: Ira C. Saxton Jr., Norma J. Saxton
Grantee: Dennis O’Leary, Karen O’Leary
Address: 417 Mockingbird Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $336,000
Date: Jan. 23
Grantor: Glenn F. Coats, Linda L. Coats
Grantee: Kenneth E. Renneker, Andrea J. Russelburg
Address: 1201 Franklin Street, Maeystown
Cost: $260,000