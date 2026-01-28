Real Estate Transactions | Jan. 12-26, 2026

The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.

Date: Jan. 14
Grantor: Brett M. Mueller, Kate E. Mueller
Grantee: Linda Marshall
Address: 533 Legacy Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $75,000

Date: Jan. 14
Grantor: Justin R. Scheibe, Savahna A. Scheibe
Grantee: Laura M. Weber
Address: 510 Cliff View Place, Valmeyer
Cost: $305,000

Date: Jan. 14
Grantor: Laura M. Weber
Grantee: Ian Gerfen
Address: 223 North Cedar Bluff Drive, Valmeyer
Cost: $230,000

Date: Jan. 14
Grantor: Wittenauer Sisters LLC
Grantee: Jenny L. Wittenauer, Michael G. Wittenauer
Parcels: 11-12-100-001, 11-11-200-002
Cost: $1,014,650

Date: Jan. 15
Grantor: Joann Lewis
Grantee: Alex Wierzchucki
Address: 6932 White Pine Lane, Red Bud
Cost: $350,000

Date: Jan. 16
Grantor: Adam Maxwell
Grantee: Jacob Rey, Kimberly Rey
Address: 107 Parkwood Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $267,500

Date: Jan. 16
Grantor: Donna M. Kelley
Grantee: Adam Maxwell
Address: 484 Hayden Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $520,000

Date: Jan. 16
Grantor: An Innovations LLC, Julie A. Purnell
Grantee: Paula Vise, Susan, Wagy
Address: 120 East Crestview Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $285,000

Date: Jan. 16
Grantor: Gary L. Boring Jr., Linda K. Watkins
Grantee: Justin Scheibe, Savahna
Address: 2424 Trout Camp Road, Waterloo
Cost: $520,000

