Real Estate Transactions | Feb. 23-27, 2026
The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.
Date: Feb. 23
Grantor: Ronald F. Thompson (deceased), Arlie E. Traughber (administrator)
Grantee: Matthew W. Lower
Address: 1500 Ames Road, Prairie du Rocher
Cost: $330,000
Date: Feb. 23
Grantor: Oakwood Securities LLC
Grantee: Callie A. Kuhnert, William S. Kuhnert
Address: 2705 Sutterville Road, Fults
Cost: $250,000
Date: Feb. 24
Grantor: Joseph Mercer, Samantha M. Mercer
Grantee: Margaret Curtis
Address: 118 Skyline Drive, Columbia
Cost: $205,000
Date: Feb. 26
Grantor: James Harget Sr., Violet R. Harget
Grantee: Laura Butler
Address: 133 East Harrisonville Drive, Valmeyer
Cost: $235,000
Date: Feb. 26
Grantor: Carrie Moore
Grantee: Dale Darnell, Marijane Darnell
Address: 517 Grand Avenue, Waterloo
Cost: $410,000
Date: Feb. 26
Grantor: Esther L. Keefe, Richard F. Keefe
Grantee: Lisa M. Metzger, Steven D. Metzger
Address: 328 Sandalwood Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $275,000
Date: Feb. 27
Grantor: J&M Development LLC, D&F Home Builders INC
Grantee: J&M Development LLC, D&F Home Builders INC
Address: 512 Hayden Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $124,000
Date: Feb. 27
Grantor: Stephanie Sherertz, Ethan Sherertz
Grantee: Larry J. Schaab, Kia A. Thomas
Address: 1014 Illinois Avenue, Waterloo
Cost: $340,000
Date: Feb. 27
Grantor: Charles Fredericky, Joan Fredericky, Sherry L. Mayer
Grantee: The Nature Conservancy
Address: 1519 G Road, Prairie du Rocher
Cost: $1,637,500
Date: Feb. 27
Grantor: Jacob Rey, Kimberly S. Rey
Grantee: Christy L. Carter, Kimberly S. Pryor
Address: 513 Mobile Street, Waterloo
Cost: $187,500
Date: Feb. 27
Grantor: David Siegal, Julie Siegal
Grantee: Elizabeth A. Schaffer, Kelly R. Schaffer
Address: 103 North Rapp Avenue, Columbia
Cost: $300,000