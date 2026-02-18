Real Estate Transactions | Feb. 2-6, 2026

Republic-Times- February 18, 2026

The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.

Date: Feb. 2
Grantor: Geraldine C. Albert, Steve A. Albert
Grantee: Dallas A. Smugala, Maya G. Speckard
Address: 437 Westpark Drive, Columbia
Cost: $225,000

Date: Feb. 3
Grantor: Amy Stirnaman, Brad Stirnaman
Grantee: Joanna M. Lindauer, Matthew S. Lindauer
Address: 716 Prairie Place, Waterloo
Cost: $455,000

Date: Feb. 3
Grantor: Debra K. Mundy, Earl W. Mundy
Grantee: Amy Stirnaman, Brad Stirnaman
Address: 6114 Red Bird Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $460,000

Date: Feb. 4
Grantor: Janet Walsh, Cletus J. Whelan
Grantee: John S. Olsson, Mary A. Olsson
Address: 221 Tower Hill Drive, Columbia
Cost: $500,000

Date: Feb. 4
Grantor: Brandon S. Cozzens, Jessica Mungenast Cozzens
Grantee: Adam C. Prange, Allison K. Prange
Address: 7102 Clayton Road, Waterloo
Cost: $600,000

Date: Feb. 4
Grantor: Adam C. Prange, Allison K. Prange
Grantee: Cody A. Peter
Address: 101 East Harrisonville Drive, Valmeyer
Cost: $267,000

Date: Feb. 4
Grantor: Hubbard Investment Fund
Grantee: BMC Associates INC, Laurie Homes INC
Address: 223 Donna Court, Columbia
Cost: $125,000

Date: Feb. 5
Grantor: Hubbard Investment Fund
Grantee: Robin L. Lacefield, William J. Lacefield
Address: 224 Donna Court, Columbia
Cost: $115,000

Date: Feb. 6
Grantor: Silvercreek Phase II Development LLC
Grantee: JDS Contracting LLC
Address: 1115 Waymaker Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $55,100

Date: Feb. 6
Grantor: Ryan L. Crawford, Tammy Crawford
Grantee: Allyson Redinger, Levi Redinger
Address: 6210 Mohawk Trail, Waterloo
Cost: $710,000

Date: Feb. 6
Grantor: Craig Reuter, Juanita J. Reuter
Grantee: DWA Properties LLC
Address: 212 Columbia Avenue, Columbia
Cost: $180,000

Date: Feb. 6
Grantor: Robert G. Besher, Pamela A. Caron, Roberta A. Gill
Grantee: John Gill, Roberta A. Gill
Address: 4631 State Route 159, Red Bud
Cost: $145,000

Date: Feb. 6
Grantor: Mark Buckley (deceased), Patricia Koeller
Grantee: Mitchell Buckley
Address: 7604 Tranquil Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $600,000

Date: Feb. 6
Grantor: William Hume
Grantee: Jessica Wegescheide
Address: 1005 Cottonwood Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $281,000

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Past billing issues at Oak Hill disclosed

February 18, 2026

Christian school to ‘Build Boldly’

February 18, 2026

Guilty pleas in Uber shooting

February 18, 2026
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web