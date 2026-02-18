Real Estate Transactions | Feb. 2-6, 2026
The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.
Date: Feb. 2
Grantor: Geraldine C. Albert, Steve A. Albert
Grantee: Dallas A. Smugala, Maya G. Speckard
Address: 437 Westpark Drive, Columbia
Cost: $225,000
Date: Feb. 3
Grantor: Amy Stirnaman, Brad Stirnaman
Grantee: Joanna M. Lindauer, Matthew S. Lindauer
Address: 716 Prairie Place, Waterloo
Cost: $455,000
Date: Feb. 3
Grantor: Debra K. Mundy, Earl W. Mundy
Grantee: Amy Stirnaman, Brad Stirnaman
Address: 6114 Red Bird Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $460,000
Date: Feb. 4
Grantor: Janet Walsh, Cletus J. Whelan
Grantee: John S. Olsson, Mary A. Olsson
Address: 221 Tower Hill Drive, Columbia
Cost: $500,000
Date: Feb. 4
Grantor: Brandon S. Cozzens, Jessica Mungenast Cozzens
Grantee: Adam C. Prange, Allison K. Prange
Address: 7102 Clayton Road, Waterloo
Cost: $600,000
Date: Feb. 4
Grantor: Adam C. Prange, Allison K. Prange
Grantee: Cody A. Peter
Address: 101 East Harrisonville Drive, Valmeyer
Cost: $267,000
Date: Feb. 4
Grantor: Hubbard Investment Fund
Grantee: BMC Associates INC, Laurie Homes INC
Address: 223 Donna Court, Columbia
Cost: $125,000
Date: Feb. 5
Grantor: Hubbard Investment Fund
Grantee: Robin L. Lacefield, William J. Lacefield
Address: 224 Donna Court, Columbia
Cost: $115,000
Date: Feb. 6
Grantor: Silvercreek Phase II Development LLC
Grantee: JDS Contracting LLC
Address: 1115 Waymaker Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $55,100
Date: Feb. 6
Grantor: Ryan L. Crawford, Tammy Crawford
Grantee: Allyson Redinger, Levi Redinger
Address: 6210 Mohawk Trail, Waterloo
Cost: $710,000
Date: Feb. 6
Grantor: Craig Reuter, Juanita J. Reuter
Grantee: DWA Properties LLC
Address: 212 Columbia Avenue, Columbia
Cost: $180,000
Date: Feb. 6
Grantor: Robert G. Besher, Pamela A. Caron, Roberta A. Gill
Grantee: John Gill, Roberta A. Gill
Address: 4631 State Route 159, Red Bud
Cost: $145,000
Date: Feb. 6
Grantor: Mark Buckley (deceased), Patricia Koeller
Grantee: Mitchell Buckley
Address: 7604 Tranquil Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $600,000
Date: Feb. 6
Grantor: William Hume
Grantee: Jessica Wegescheide
Address: 1005 Cottonwood Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $281,000