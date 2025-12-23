Real Estate Transactions | Dec. 8-12, 2025

Republic-Times- December 23, 2025

The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.

Date: Dec. 8
Grantor: Glenn Roider, Leroy E. Roider
Grantee: Joann F. Hartman, Kenneth R. Hartman Jr.
Parcel: 17-300-002
Cost: $306,936

Date: Dec. 8
Grantor: Quantum Homes INC
Grantee: Alison Winchester, Grant Winchester
Address: 468 Hayden Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $431,855

Date: Dec. 9
Grantor: J&M Development LLC
Grantee: D&F Home Builders INC
Address: 428 Hayden Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $68,000

Date: Dec. 11
Grantor: Quantum Homes INC
Grantee: William J. Hubbard
Address: 1000 Waymaker Lane, Columbia
Cost: $307,144

Date: Dec. 12
Grantor: Barbara Bledsoe, Steven H. Gros
Grantee: Daniel Schwartz, Jessica Schwartz
Parcel: 11-15-100-001
Cost: $165,000

Date: Dec. 12
Grantor: Karen D. Gros, Roy D. Gros
Grantee: Daniel Schwartz, Jessica Schwartz
Parcel: 11-15-100-001
Cost: $165,000

Date: Dec. 12
Grantor: Barbara Bledsoe, Steven H. Gros
Grantee: DGJR Properties LLC
Parcel: 11-15-100-001
Cost: $115,000

Date: Dec. 12
Grantor: Karen D. Gros, Roy D. Gros
Grantee: DGJR Properties LLC
Parcel: 11-15-100-001
Cost: $115,000

Date: Dec. 12
Grantor: Barbara Bledsoe, Steven H. Gros
Grantee: Crystal L. Brandt, Ryan A. Brandt
Parcel: 11-15-100-001
Cost: $90,000

Date: Dec. 12
Grantor: Karen D. Gros
Grantee: Crystal L. Brandt, Ryan A. Brandt
Parcel: 11-15-100-001
Cost: $90,000

Date: Dec. 12
Grantor: Brems Realty LLC
Grantee: Brems Realty LLC
Address: 1900 West Gate Drive, Columbia
Cost: $17,276,595

Date: Dec. 12
Grantor: Hudson Property Investments LLC
Grantee: Jeremiah L. Matthews
Address: 985 Powell Road, Red Bud
Cost: $160,000

Date: Dec. 12
Grantor: Eric L. Sutton
Grantee: KB Farms LLC
Parcel: 10-20-200-002
Cost: $165,000

Date: Dec. 12
Grantor: Michael J. Yount
Grantee: KB Farms LLC
Address: 3126 KK Road, Waterloo
Cost: $165,000

Date: Dec. 12
Grantor: Tom Heintz
Grantee: Equity Trust CO
Parcels: 17-09-300-001
17-16-100-001
17-17-200-002
Cost: $285,000

Date: Dec. 12
Grantor: John V. Koch, Victor J. Koch
Grantee: Bobby J. Koch, Christine D. Koch
Address: 400 School Street, Valmeyer
Cost: $24,000

Date: Dec. 12
Grantor: John R. Ohlendorf, Trista M. Ohlendorf
Grantee: Jessica Shields, Tiffany Shields
Address: 1042 Creekside Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $392,500

Date: Dec. 12
Grantor: Heather Hendricks
Grantee: Gail Polk
Address: 1339 North Evergreen Lane, Columbia
Cost: $269,000

