Real Estate Transactions | Dec. 8-12, 2025
The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.
Date: Dec. 8
Grantor: Glenn Roider, Leroy E. Roider
Grantee: Joann F. Hartman, Kenneth R. Hartman Jr.
Parcel: 17-300-002
Cost: $306,936
Date: Dec. 8
Grantor: Quantum Homes INC
Grantee: Alison Winchester, Grant Winchester
Address: 468 Hayden Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $431,855
Date: Dec. 9
Grantor: J&M Development LLC
Grantee: D&F Home Builders INC
Address: 428 Hayden Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $68,000
Date: Dec. 11
Grantor: Quantum Homes INC
Grantee: William J. Hubbard
Address: 1000 Waymaker Lane, Columbia
Cost: $307,144
Date: Dec. 12
Grantor: Barbara Bledsoe, Steven H. Gros
Grantee: Daniel Schwartz, Jessica Schwartz
Parcel: 11-15-100-001
Cost: $165,000
Date: Dec. 12
Grantor: Karen D. Gros, Roy D. Gros
Grantee: Daniel Schwartz, Jessica Schwartz
Parcel: 11-15-100-001
Cost: $165,000
Date: Dec. 12
Grantor: Barbara Bledsoe, Steven H. Gros
Grantee: DGJR Properties LLC
Parcel: 11-15-100-001
Cost: $115,000
Date: Dec. 12
Grantor: Karen D. Gros, Roy D. Gros
Grantee: DGJR Properties LLC
Parcel: 11-15-100-001
Cost: $115,000
Date: Dec. 12
Grantor: Barbara Bledsoe, Steven H. Gros
Grantee: Crystal L. Brandt, Ryan A. Brandt
Parcel: 11-15-100-001
Cost: $90,000
Date: Dec. 12
Grantor: Karen D. Gros
Grantee: Crystal L. Brandt, Ryan A. Brandt
Parcel: 11-15-100-001
Cost: $90,000
Date: Dec. 12
Grantor: Brems Realty LLC
Grantee: Brems Realty LLC
Address: 1900 West Gate Drive, Columbia
Cost: $17,276,595
Date: Dec. 12
Grantor: Hudson Property Investments LLC
Grantee: Jeremiah L. Matthews
Address: 985 Powell Road, Red Bud
Cost: $160,000
Date: Dec. 12
Grantor: Eric L. Sutton
Grantee: KB Farms LLC
Parcel: 10-20-200-002
Cost: $165,000
Date: Dec. 12
Grantor: Michael J. Yount
Grantee: KB Farms LLC
Address: 3126 KK Road, Waterloo
Cost: $165,000
Date: Dec. 12
Grantor: Tom Heintz
Grantee: Equity Trust CO
Parcels: 17-09-300-001
17-16-100-001
17-17-200-002
Cost: $285,000
Date: Dec. 12
Grantor: John V. Koch, Victor J. Koch
Grantee: Bobby J. Koch, Christine D. Koch
Address: 400 School Street, Valmeyer
Cost: $24,000
Date: Dec. 12
Grantor: John R. Ohlendorf, Trista M. Ohlendorf
Grantee: Jessica Shields, Tiffany Shields
Address: 1042 Creekside Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $392,500
Date: Dec. 12
Grantor: Heather Hendricks
Grantee: Gail Polk
Address: 1339 North Evergreen Lane, Columbia
Cost: $269,000