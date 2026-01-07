Real Estate Transactions | Dec. 22-26, 2025
The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.
Date: Dec. 22
Grantor: Patcharin Danco
Grantee: Krystal E. Salama
Address: 523 West Bottom Avenue, Columbia
Cost: $225,000
Date: Dec. 22
Grantor: Patricia O. Dilley, Roger D. Dilley
Grantee: Craig A. Phoenix, Kelly R. Phoenix
Parcels: 10-02-200-004, 10-01-100-007
Cost: $370,000
Date: Dec. 22
Grantor: Ginny Roestel, Stacey Roestel
Grantee: Brittany Rothweiler, Daniel Rothweiler
Address: 2846 Robert Drive, Columbia
Cost: $380,000
Date: Dec. 22
Grantor: Natalie L. Phegley, Alexander Phegley
Grantee: James Moallankamp
Address: 410 Beaird Street, Columbia
Cost: $280,000
Date: Dec. 22
Grantor: JDS Contracting LLC
Grantee: Lindsey R. Hoock, Zachary N. Hoock
Addresses: 1209 Waymaker Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $558,050
Date: Dec. 22
Grantor: Bonita S. Kent
Grantee: Darren P. Rieke
Address: 3665, 3661 Lost Acre Lane, Red Bud
Cost: $44,000
Date: Dec. 23
Grantor: Craig R. Baum
Grantee: Mark Henke, Wendy Henke
Parcels: 09-13-300-004, 09-24-100-002
Cost: $660,000
Date: Dec. 23
Grantor: Lowell S. Marlow, Rose P. Marlow
Grantee: Karen E. Altes
Address: 710 South Market Street, Waterloo
Cost: $310,000
Date: Dec. 23
Grantor: Kelly Antolik
Grantee: Lowell S. Marlow, Rose P. Marlow
Address: 503 Mary Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $300,000
Date: Dec. 23
Grantor: Kathleen Hamilton
Grantee: Anbec Properties LLC
Address: 1358 Walnut Ridge Drive, Columbia
Cost: $120,000
Date: Dec. 23
Grantor: Keith A. Whelan
Grantee: Devin D. Schmitz
Address: 6235 VV Road, Prairie du Rocher
Cost: $225,000
Date: Dec. 26
Grantor: William L. Schimpf
Grantee: Baylee A. DeRousse
Addresses: 3707 Clover Dell Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $390,000