Real Estate Transactions | Dec. 15-19
The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.
Date: Dec. 15
Grantor: Donna Fricker
Grantee: Alexandra L. Krebel
Address: 6 Station West, Waterloo
Cost: $195,000
Date: Dec. 16
Grantor: Catherine R. Krack
Grantee: Eric G. Knaust
Address: 703 Charlotte Avenue, Columbia
Cost: $20,000
Date: Dec. 16
Grantor: John Novack, Mark Novack, Ryan Novack, Julie Reichling
Grantee: Allan Shaw, Dena Shaw
Address: 421 South Church Street, Waterloo
Cost: $250,000
Date: Dec. 16
Grantor: Andrew M. Clarkson, Cayla E. Clarkson
Grantee: David J. Seigal, Julie M. Seigal
Address: 1215 Marien Drive, Columbia
Cost: $430,000
Date: Dec. 17
Grantor: Traube Real Estate LLC
Grantee: TTA Real Estate LLC
Addresses: 504, 510, 516 DD Road, Columbia
Cost: $2,450,000
Date: Dec. 17
Grantor: Kala Anderson, Gregory Morris
Grantee: Kelsey R. Koch, Kyle Koch
Address: 113 South Moore Street, Waterloo
Cost: $185,000
Date: Dec. 17
Grantor: Steven Prosise (executor), Robert G. Prosise (deceased)
Grantee: Brian M. Prosise
Address: 744 Lake Lucille Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $295,000
Date: Dec. 17
Grantor: Gale A. Mueller, Glen H. Mueller
Grantee: Peggy L. Mueller, Willis M. Mueller
Parcels: 04-33-400-005, 04-34-300-001
Cost: $141,955
Date: Dec. 17
Grantor: Gale A. Mueller, Glen H. Mueller
Grantee: Allen M. Mueller, Michelle M. Mueller
Parcels: 04-33-400-005, 04-34-300-001
Cost: $148,335
Date: Dec. 19
Grantor: E&C Land CO LLC
Grantee: Traube Real Estate LLC
Parcels: 17-05-300-001, 17-06-400-002,
17-07-200-001, 17-08-100-001
Cost: $1,050,500
Date: Dec. 19
Grantor: Tracy A. Miller
Grantee: David M. Neely, Katherine L. Neely
Address: 6409 East Brook Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $300,000
Date: Dec. 19
Grantor: Karen L. Harstine
Grantee: April L. Dugan
Addresses: 606 Laurel Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $170,000