Real Estate Transactions | Dec. 15-19

Republic-Times- December 30, 2025

The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.

Date: Dec. 15
Grantor: Donna Fricker
Grantee: Alexandra L. Krebel
Address: 6 Station West, Waterloo
Cost: $195,000

Date: Dec. 16
Grantor: Catherine R. Krack
Grantee: Eric G. Knaust
Address: 703 Charlotte Avenue, Columbia
Cost: $20,000

Date: Dec. 16
Grantor: John Novack, Mark Novack, Ryan Novack, Julie Reichling
Grantee: Allan Shaw, Dena Shaw
Address: 421 South Church Street, Waterloo
Cost: $250,000

Date: Dec. 16
Grantor: Andrew M. Clarkson, Cayla E. Clarkson
Grantee: David J. Seigal, Julie M. Seigal
Address: 1215 Marien Drive, Columbia
Cost: $430,000

Date: Dec. 17
Grantor: Traube Real Estate LLC
Grantee: TTA Real Estate LLC
Addresses: 504, 510, 516 DD Road, Columbia
Cost: $2,450,000

Date: Dec. 17
Grantor: Kala Anderson, Gregory Morris
Grantee: Kelsey R. Koch, Kyle Koch
Address: 113 South Moore Street, Waterloo
Cost: $185,000

Date: Dec. 17
Grantor: Steven Prosise (executor), Robert G. Prosise (deceased)
Grantee: Brian M. Prosise
Address: 744 Lake Lucille Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $295,000

Date: Dec. 17
Grantor: Gale A. Mueller, Glen H. Mueller
Grantee: Peggy L. Mueller, Willis M. Mueller
Parcels: 04-33-400-005, 04-34-300-001
Cost: $141,955

Date: Dec. 17
Grantor: Gale A. Mueller, Glen H. Mueller
Grantee: Allen M. Mueller, Michelle M. Mueller
Parcels: 04-33-400-005, 04-34-300-001
Cost: $148,335

Date: Dec. 19
Grantor: E&C Land CO LLC
Grantee: Traube Real Estate LLC
Parcels: 17-05-300-001, 17-06-400-002,
17-07-200-001, 17-08-100-001
Cost: $1,050,500

Date: Dec. 19
Grantor: Tracy A. Miller
Grantee: David M. Neely, Katherine L. Neely
Address: 6409 East Brook Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $300,000

Date: Dec. 19
Grantor: Karen L. Harstine
Grantee: April L. Dugan
Addresses: 606 Laurel Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $170,000

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Local school FOIA policies challenged

December 30, 2025

Sunday night crash in Waterloo

December 28, 2025

Early morning crash near Valmeyer

December 27, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web