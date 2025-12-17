Real Estate Transactions | Dec. 1-5

Republic-Times- December 17, 2025

The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.

Date: Dec. 1
Grantor: Deborah A. Casole, Craig H. Foster
Grantee: Kevin Showers
Address: 1433 North Evergreen Lane, Columbia
Cost: $310,000

Date: Dec. 1
Grantor: Julie A. Derr, Terrance Derr
Grantee: Brice Bement, Isaac Harker
Address: 2620 Brookfield Court, Columbia
Cost: $337,500

Date: Dec. 1
Grantor: Becky R. Schaefer, Charles H. Schaefer
Grantee: Andrew Schaefer, Marian Schaefer
Address: 1118 Franklin Street, Maeystown
Cost: $140,000

Date: Dec. 1
Grantor: Angela Sackman
Grantee: Kathleen S. Drury, Christopher C. Hermsmeyer
Address: 2334 Lake Shore Drive, Columbia
Cost: $430,000

Date: Dec. 1
Grantor: Ardell Roider, Leroy E. Roider, Glenn Roider
Grantee: Amanda Hartman
Parcel: 17-11-400-001
Cost: $621,720

Date: Dec. 2
Grantor: Jaromy Birkner
Grantee: Ryan A. Williams
Address: 5252 Kaskaskia Road, Waterloo
Cost: $160,000

Date: Dec. 2
Grantor: Courtney Harrington Colleen
Grantee: Bryan C. Watters, Lindsay Watters
Address: 2614 Elmwood Court, Columbia
Cost: $360,000

Date: Dec. 2
Grantor: Tommy L. Belt
Grantee: Julie Langrehr, Ryan Langrehr
Address: 237 Oak Tree Drive, Columbia
Cost: $425,000

Date: Dec. 2
Grantor: Anne M. Branz
Grantee: Alex J. Kaempfe, Kasey Kaempfe
Address: 310 Briarwood Court, Waterloo
Cost: $289,000

Date: Dec. 2
Grantor: Tala Real Estate LLC
Grantee: Devin M. Ponder, Hannah K. Simmonds
Address: 114 Lincoln Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $275,000

Date: Dec. 2
Grantor: Richard A. Garretson, Sandra S. Garretson
Grantee: Brendan C. Wrubel
Address: 512 Benjamin Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $830,000

Date: Dec. 2
Grantor: Angela K. Felix, Dennis J. Felix
Grantee: Renee Karl, Sean Karl
Address: 109 Miller Court, Valmeyer
Cost: $240,000

Date: Dec. 3
Grantor: Margaret C. Miller
Grantee: Thomas Mulherin
Address: 3 Villa Court, Waterloo
Cost: $259,900

Date: Dec. 3
Grantor: Nathan J. Besher
Grantee: Jaromy Birkner
Address: 1404 Route 156, Waterloo
Cost: $154,000

Date: Dec. 4
Grantor: Kelly D. Heusohn
Grantee: Russell Services INV
Address: 137 East Harrisonville Drive, Valmeyer
Cost: $140,000

Date: Dec. 4
Grantor: Braun Land Holdings LLC
Grantee: Austin Hicks, Maura Sisson
Address: 522 Cliff View Place, Valmeyer
Cost: $35,500

Date: Dec. 4
Grantor: Bruce Robert, Kathleen M. Robert
Grantee: Shirley Heaghney
Address: 809 North Briegel Street, Columbia
Cost: $180,000

Date: Dec. 4
Grantor: Tiffany Marshall, Justin Poplawski
Grantee: Brian S. Bievenue
Address: 305 Fox Run Drive, Columbia
Cost: $413,000

Date: Dec. 4
Grantor: BMC Associates INC, Laurie Homes INC
Grantee: Cassandra Gorsuch, Ryne Gorsuch
Address: 1382 Walnut Ridge Drive, Columbia
Cost: $798,000

Date: Dec. 4
Grantor: Alyssa Dodd, Samuel Dodd, Alyssa T. Ramage, Glyn Ramage
Grantee: Daniel R. Dalton, Linda D. Dalton
Address: 217 South Rapp Avenue, Columbia
Cost: $255,000

Date: Dec. 5
Grantor: Christopher E. Rader, Emily S. Rader
Grantee: David L. Joehl, Paula R. Joehl
Address: 6358 Old Orchard Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $436,000

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Tuesday night crash near Hecker

December 16, 2025

Tuesday crash in Columbia

December 16, 2025

Saturday night rollover near Red Bud

December 14, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web