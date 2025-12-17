Real Estate Transactions | Dec. 1-5
The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.
Date: Dec. 1
Grantor: Deborah A. Casole, Craig H. Foster
Grantee: Kevin Showers
Address: 1433 North Evergreen Lane, Columbia
Cost: $310,000
Date: Dec. 1
Grantor: Julie A. Derr, Terrance Derr
Grantee: Brice Bement, Isaac Harker
Address: 2620 Brookfield Court, Columbia
Cost: $337,500
Date: Dec. 1
Grantor: Becky R. Schaefer, Charles H. Schaefer
Grantee: Andrew Schaefer, Marian Schaefer
Address: 1118 Franklin Street, Maeystown
Cost: $140,000
Date: Dec. 1
Grantor: Angela Sackman
Grantee: Kathleen S. Drury, Christopher C. Hermsmeyer
Address: 2334 Lake Shore Drive, Columbia
Cost: $430,000
Date: Dec. 1
Grantor: Ardell Roider, Leroy E. Roider, Glenn Roider
Grantee: Amanda Hartman
Parcel: 17-11-400-001
Cost: $621,720
Date: Dec. 2
Grantor: Jaromy Birkner
Grantee: Ryan A. Williams
Address: 5252 Kaskaskia Road, Waterloo
Cost: $160,000
Date: Dec. 2
Grantor: Courtney Harrington Colleen
Grantee: Bryan C. Watters, Lindsay Watters
Address: 2614 Elmwood Court, Columbia
Cost: $360,000
Date: Dec. 2
Grantor: Tommy L. Belt
Grantee: Julie Langrehr, Ryan Langrehr
Address: 237 Oak Tree Drive, Columbia
Cost: $425,000
Date: Dec. 2
Grantor: Anne M. Branz
Grantee: Alex J. Kaempfe, Kasey Kaempfe
Address: 310 Briarwood Court, Waterloo
Cost: $289,000
Date: Dec. 2
Grantor: Tala Real Estate LLC
Grantee: Devin M. Ponder, Hannah K. Simmonds
Address: 114 Lincoln Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $275,000
Date: Dec. 2
Grantor: Richard A. Garretson, Sandra S. Garretson
Grantee: Brendan C. Wrubel
Address: 512 Benjamin Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $830,000
Date: Dec. 2
Grantor: Angela K. Felix, Dennis J. Felix
Grantee: Renee Karl, Sean Karl
Address: 109 Miller Court, Valmeyer
Cost: $240,000
Date: Dec. 3
Grantor: Margaret C. Miller
Grantee: Thomas Mulherin
Address: 3 Villa Court, Waterloo
Cost: $259,900
Date: Dec. 3
Grantor: Nathan J. Besher
Grantee: Jaromy Birkner
Address: 1404 Route 156, Waterloo
Cost: $154,000
Date: Dec. 4
Grantor: Kelly D. Heusohn
Grantee: Russell Services INV
Address: 137 East Harrisonville Drive, Valmeyer
Cost: $140,000
Date: Dec. 4
Grantor: Braun Land Holdings LLC
Grantee: Austin Hicks, Maura Sisson
Address: 522 Cliff View Place, Valmeyer
Cost: $35,500
Date: Dec. 4
Grantor: Bruce Robert, Kathleen M. Robert
Grantee: Shirley Heaghney
Address: 809 North Briegel Street, Columbia
Cost: $180,000
Date: Dec. 4
Grantor: Tiffany Marshall, Justin Poplawski
Grantee: Brian S. Bievenue
Address: 305 Fox Run Drive, Columbia
Cost: $413,000
Date: Dec. 4
Grantor: BMC Associates INC, Laurie Homes INC
Grantee: Cassandra Gorsuch, Ryne Gorsuch
Address: 1382 Walnut Ridge Drive, Columbia
Cost: $798,000
Date: Dec. 4
Grantor: Alyssa Dodd, Samuel Dodd, Alyssa T. Ramage, Glyn Ramage
Grantee: Daniel R. Dalton, Linda D. Dalton
Address: 217 South Rapp Avenue, Columbia
Cost: $255,000
Date: Dec. 5
Grantor: Christopher E. Rader, Emily S. Rader
Grantee: David L. Joehl, Paula R. Joehl
Address: 6358 Old Orchard Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $436,000