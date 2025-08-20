Real Estate Transactions | Aug. 4-8, 2025
The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.
Date: Aug. 4
Grantor: Michael Dittmann, Miranda Dittmann
Grantee: Hannah Huber, Thomas Huber
Address: 7506 D Road, Waterloo
Cost: $490,000
Date: Aug. 4
Grantor: Judith L. Culli
Grantee: Ronald Culli
Address: 15 March Court, Columbia
Cost: $280,000
Date: Aug. 4
Grantor: Paul D. Tabor, Vicki L. Tabor
Grantee: Allison Posey, Jacob Posey
Address: 108 Lucy’s Landing, Waterloo
Cost: $502,500
Date: Aug. 5
Grantor: James L. Oglesby, Mary Lou Oblesby,
Patrick Oglesby
Grantee: Cynthia B. Asinger
Address: 212 Good Haven Drive, Columbia
Cost: $261,500
Date: Aug. 5
Grantor: Silver Creek Phase II Development LLC
Grantee: JDS Contracting LLC
Address: 1209 Waymaker Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $62,000
Date: Aug. 5
Grantor: Alexa Banning, Robert Banning
Grantee: Timothy L. Johnson
Address: Nathan Vogt
Cost: $243,000
Date: Aug. 6
Grantor: Cassandra L. Schlemmer
Grantee: Djoma Riebeling LLC
Address: 301 South Riebeling Street, Columbia
Cost: $150,000
Date: Aug. 7
Grantor: Wendy D. Maag
Grantee: John H. Nobbe
Address: 411 Lee Drive, Valmeyer
Cost: $55,000
Date: Aug. 7
Grantor: Dennis G. LaFlen, Onna M. LaFlen
Grantee: Joshua McMullen, Kiesha McMullen
Address: 7736 Forest Hills Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $475,000
Date: Aug. 7
Grantor: Alvis A. Hoffman, Patricia M. Hoffmann
Grantee: Dawn M. Reinacher
Address: 519 Legacy Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $290,000
Date: Aug. 8
Grantor: Randy G. Lindhorst, Debra K. Nash
Grantee: Blue Bird Sky Assets LLC
Address: 418 South Ferkel Street, Columbia
Cost: $65,000
Date: Aug. 8
Grantor: Blue Bird Sky Assets LLC
Grantee: Amelia L. Smith, Kasey R. Smith
Address: 504 North Street, Waterloo
Cost: $250,000