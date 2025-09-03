Real Estate Transactions | Aug. 18-22, 2025
The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.
Date: Aug. 18
Grantor: Gary C. Schmidt, Mindy L. Schmidt
Grantee: Haley M. Kovarik, Martin L. Kovarik
Address: 7957 Grizzly Hollow, Waterloo
Cost: $551,900
Date: Aug. 18
Grantor: Grant Coats, Jennifer Coats
Grantee: Collin Goldschmidt, Laura Goldschmidt
Address: 227 West Woodland Ridge, Valmeyer
Cost: $370,000
Date: Aug. 18
Grantor: Mary Lewis, Carol Tucker,
Daniel Schillinger, Diane Schillinger
James Schillinger, Linda Schillinger,
Thomas Schillinger
Grantee: Kayla K. Koch, Ryan E. Koch
Address: 8 Shady Oak Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $369,248
Date: Aug. 18
Grantor: Kelly & Sons Properties LLC
Grantee: Eric C. Spitz, Kelly C. Spitz
Address: 713 South Rapp Avenue, Columbia
Cost: $138,000
Date: Aug. 18
Grantor: Justin Servos
Grantee: Pilara Waller, Ciara Wheeler
Address: 931 North Main Street, Waterloo
Cost: $258,000
Date: Aug. 18
Grantor: Angela F. Schlemmer
Grantee: Jose J. Romero
Address: 818 Stiening Street, Waterloo
Cost: $190,000
Date: Aug. 19
Grantor: David Wittenauer
Grantee: Joshua T. Gregson, Emily J. Washausen
Address: 8071 Biffar Drive, Red
Cost: $260,000
Date: Aug. 19
Grantor: Kathleen A. Orberto
Grantee: Isaiah Starr
Address: 703 Illinois Avenue, Waterloo
Cost: $149,900
Date: Aug. 19
Grantor: Stacy Peterson, Tony Peterson, Kathryn Wicker
Grantee: Dane Werner, Jess Werner
Address: 5826 Grandview Terrace, Waterloo
Cost: $465,000
Date: Aug. 19
Grantor: Stacy Peterson, Tony Peterson
Grantee: Mallory R. Rodenberg, Quinn D. Rodenberg
Parcel: 11-22-300-012
Cost: $200,000
Date: Aug. 19
Grantor: Haley M. Kovarik, Martin L. Kovarik
Grantee: Lucas Smothers, Vanessa Smothers
Address: 500 Paul Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $344,900
Date: Aug. 19
Grantor: Walnut Ridge Development 1 INC
Grantee: Alesia C. Klemme
Address: 1416 Sophia Court, Columbia
Cost: $125,000
Date: Aug. 21
Grantor: Floyd C. Engel, Paula M. Engel
Grantee: Casey Engel, Zachary Engel
Address: 4109 Hanover Road, Columbia
Cost: $65,000
Date: Aug. 21
Grantor: Alexandra Garwood, Brendon Garwood
Grantee: Valerie Harper
Address: 412 Monroe Street, Waterloo
Cost: $208,000
Date: Aug. 22
Grantor: Quantum Homes INC
Grantee: Anne Wiederholt, Nathan Wiederholt
Address: 338 Jenny Court, Waterloo
Cost: $519,509
Date: Aug. 22
Grantor: American Trust Insurance CO
Grantee: The Bluestone Group LLC
Address: 903 Route 3, Waterloo
Cost: $750,000